Retail Sector Update: ADC Talks Future of Retail Design

Retailers are observing this shift and are becoming innovative in branding their product, not only virtually but also physically. Chinn emphasizes "the days of utilizing cheap finishes are gone," and creating a stronger experience and identity "from the front door through the entire store" are important. Mirror, a recently completed project by ADC, is a novel brand of fitness programs implemented into a digital mirror one can purchase for their home. ADC used trending elements such as large format slabs of cool-toned solid surfaces and softened the store's design with warm tones of wood. Chinn notes the "arc of experiential retail is on the rise" and "should be portrayed in every [part of the design.]" With this approach, ADC emulated Mirror's cutting-edge idea through high-end finishes that reflect the quality of their brand.

Tommy Bahama also decided to reimagine the architectural concept of their Newport Beach location with finishes that echo the coastal California ambiance. ADC's team utilized light wood-style tile, concrete-style tile, and quartz countertops to complement the dark blue fabrics creating a brighter, more inviting space.

Retailers are perceptive on how connections occur digitally and tangibly and are taking extra marketing measures to ensure success across all platforms. The results of COVID-19 in retail remain unknown, but ADC recognizes that one solution is to focus on enhancing user experiences in stores with quality and cost-effective finishes that elevate retailer brands, while simultaneously evoking their online presence across multiple mediums.

