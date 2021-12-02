Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market Size to Grow by USD 2.23 Bn: Information by Product (hybrid and cash and cashless), End-user (CSDSSMHM, specialty retailers, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast till 2025 | Technavio

The major challenge in the retail self-checkout terminals market is the high cost of deploying these systems. Many vendors are unaware of the high implementation costs until on-site testing takes place. Vendors also need to bear replacement costs for damaged components in self-checkout terminals or those that have stopped working. Once a retailer has installed self-checkout terminals in its stores, it needs to hire additional human resources to manage the central management system. This results in additional costs for the retailer. The retailer also incurs additional maintenance costs in upgrading the software of self-checkout terminals. All these factors are hindering the growth of the global Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

Bollore SE- Bollore SE operates its business under segments- Transportation and Logistics, Oil logistics, Communications, Electricity Storage and Solutions, and Other. The company offers different types of retail self-checkout terminals under the brand name Easier.

Bollore SE operates its business under segments- Transportation and Logistics, Oil logistics, Communications, Electricity Storage and Solutions, and Other. The company offers different types of retail self-checkout terminals under the brand name Easier. Diebold Nixdorf Inc.- The business segments of the company include- Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail. Diebold Nixdorf Inc offers different types of retail self-checkout terminals including DN Series, BEETLE /iSCAN EASY, Self-Ordering Kiosk, and others.

The business segments of the company include- Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail. Diebold Nixdorf Inc offers different types of retail self-checkout terminals including DN Series, BEETLE /iSCAN EASY, Self-Ordering Kiosk, and others. ECRS Software Corp.- The company offers different types of retail self-checkout terminals under the brand name ECRS Self-Checkout Hardware Systems.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the retail self-checkout terminals market by Product (hybrid and cash and cashless), End-user (CSDSSMHM, specialty retailers, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. Therefore, the retail self-checkout terminals market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The rising demand for the replacement of first-generation self-checkout terminals will facilitate the retail self-checkout terminals market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Self-service Kiosk Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The self-service kiosk market size has the potential to grow by $ 2.97 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Global POS Banknote Recycler Market: This industry research report identifies ARCA, Crane, Diebold Nixdorf, and Glory Global Solutions as the key vendors in the global POS banknote recycler market. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bollore SE, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ECRS Software Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., ITAB Group, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Pan-Oston, Slabb Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

