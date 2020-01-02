Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market by Offering, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market by Offering (Solution [Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Management, Procure-to-Pay, Spend Analysis], Service [Implementation, Training and Support, Consulting]), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by Organization Size (Large Business, Small and Medium Business), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, U.A.E.) - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023



Global retail sourcing and procurement market is expected to reach $5,418.0 million by 2023, growing demand for centralized procurement, need for increased visibility in supply chain, and increasing focus on digital transformation, are some of the factors driving market growth.



On the basis of offering, the retail sourcing and procurement market has been categorized into service and solution, where the solution category is projected to continue to hold a larger revenue share through 2023, owing to the surging demand for effective sourcing and procurement services, in order to optimize an organization's operations and reduce operational costs. Globally, small and large organizations (SMBs) are increasingly adopting methods to analyze their expenditures, management of contracts, evaluate purchasing activities, and to understand the risks involved. Attributed to these factors, the retail sourcing and procurement solutions are experiencing significant growth across the globe.



Based on solution, the market for spend analysis is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of over 12%, during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing focus of organizations to improve efficiency of their operational activities, especially purchasing process. Spend analysis solution offers a detailed cleansing, grouping, categorizing, and analyzing spend data, which further assists them to scrutinize future expenses and help them devise corporate strategies.



On the basis of deployment type, the retail sourcing and procurement market is categorized into cloud and on-premises, wherein the cloud-based deployment category is projected to register the faster CAGR, during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that a larger number of businesses and organizations are beginning shift toward on cloud technology, in terms of its secured storage and monitoring of their solutions. Owing to this, the market for cloud-based retail sourcing and procurement solutions expected to record potential growth in the coming years.



The market for retail sourcing and procurement in APAC is projected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of retail industry, and increasing awareness among regional retailers to improve operational activities, in terms of procurement expenses, supplier management, contact management, and efficient tactics for continuous development of business optimization. Moreover, training, support and consulting services are increasingly being adopted by retail store owners and businesses of the region; primarily in order to enhance their corporate strategies, and evaluate risk management and customer relationships. As a result, APAC retail sourcing and procurement market is expected to post a CAGR of over 14%, during the forecast period.



With increasing globalization and growing business complexities, the need for efficient and effective sourcing and procurement solutions is increasing year-over-year. The retail industry has always been prone to constant changes owing to shifting customer preferences. Despite increasing footprint, some retailers face declining profits due to rising business complexities, which can impede customer experience.



Managing complexities requires a holistic view of an organization's end-to-end operations, in order to create business consistency. Also, with growth in e-commerce, the need for effective delivery, centralized procurement, and better sourcing and procurement visibility arises, which in turn provide opportunities for procurement and sourcing vendors. Also, the emerging B2B marketplace such as Amazon Business and Alibaba's 1688.com are making purchasing easy for businesses posing growth opportunities for retail sourcing and procurement vendors.



The retail sector is registering intense competition coupled with rising operational costs. To sustain in the highly competitive market, retailers are focusing on standardizing their sourcing processes and increasingly adopting sourcing and procurement solutions to automate their business processes, streamline operations, manage suppliers and contracts as well as strategically source their products.



Software vendors are increasingly focusing on partnerships and new product launches and enhancements to cater to diverse needs of retailers. With increasing digital transformation, the ability to synchronize data across the enterprise is critical for business success. Some of the key players operating in the global retail sourcing and procurement market are Oracle Corporation, Proactis Holdings PLC, Zycus Inc., Ivalua Inc., GT Nexus, JAGGAER, Epicor Software Corporation, SAP SE, JDA Software Group Inc., and IBM Corporation.



