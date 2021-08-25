Retail store teams are more essential than ever to shopper loyalty

In-store experiences have a huge impact on loyalty and revenue, influenced largely by store associates. Tweet this

Store teams are your great asset in driving shopper loyalty

Delivering a unique in-store experience is critical as retailers continue to contend with evolving consumer behaviors and technology trends. Empowering store associates to be more engaged with customers is key in driving shopper loyalty, offering a human touch that can't easily be replicated through alternative channels.

Employ tech-based solutions to empower your teams

Equipped with the right tools, store teams can operate more efficiently, allowing more time to respond to shopper needs, offer personalized recommendations, spread awareness of new items, and educate shoppers on how best to use new technologies from digital coupons to app-based services.

"There needs to be a shift in thinking, away from store associates being one of your biggest costs, to being an important strategic investment for your organization," says John Lawlor, Chairman & CEO of Vestcom. "By giving them access to information and freeing up their time to be more accessible to your shoppers, their interactions can build long-lasting customer loyalty."

To learn more about the influence and evolving role of store teams in delivering a differentiated shopper experience, read the full text of Vestcom's perspective.

About Vestcom:

Vestcom is the industry leader in shelf-edge media for Retailers and CPGs. Our data-integrated media solutions engage shoppers where it matters most – the point of decision – fueling profitable growth while better enabling store teams. For more than 30 years, our patented shelf-edge innovation has been trusted by 70+ retailers across more than 60,000 stores and 500+ CPGs. Learn more at www.vestcom.com

SOURCE Vestcom

