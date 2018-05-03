Retail Technology Luminary Joins Board of Blueday

"We are delighted to have Tom join the board," said Graeme Grant, Blueday's Chief Executive Officer. "With his background as a retail technology strategist, operator, and investor, Tom brings invaluable expertise and a unique perspective to Blueday's board. Tom's appointment marks an important milestone for Blueday, and we're honored to have his vote of confidence in our solution and its value to retailers."

A noted executive, Ebling served as CEO of Demandware, a leading ecommerce platform, from 2010 to 2017. Under Ebling's leadership, Demandware posted triple-digit year-over-year growth, raised $88M in a successful IPO, and was acquired by Salesforce for $2.8B in 2016. Earlier in his career, Ebling was CEO and Chairman of ProfitLogic, a retail enterprise solution that was acquired by Oracle in 2005 and became a foundational part of the Oracle Retail business unit.

"Blueday's solution holds enormous promise to revolutionize the retail space by unlocking the potential of front-line employees to drive sales. I am immensely impressed with Blueday's leadership team and their progress to date working with leading retailers to realize meaningful growth. I'm looking forward to working with the team to amplify its impact and the value it can bring to omnichannel retailers."

Blueday is a leading Store Labor Productivity SaaS solution provider that helps retailers maximize the return on store labor—typically their largest expense item outside of merchandise. Blueday's cloud-based software applies artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to empower store teams to meet and exceed their sales goals. Blueday's solution is used by Victoria's Secret and Advance Auto Parts, among other multi-unit retailers. More information about the company can be found at www.blueday.com.

