Retail Trading Platform Tradu Selects Crossover as Primary Digital Asset Execution Partner

New offering brings institutional-level performance to active traders in the retail market

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Markets Group, Inc., a digital asset technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions, today announced it has been selected as the primary digital asset execution partner of Tradu, an all-new, multi-asset "super app" for active traders that is launching this month for UK residents and early Q1 2024 for international markets. Tradu is part of Stratos Group International, LLC ("Stratos"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ("Jefferies").

Tradu crypto flow will be routed to Crossover's CROSSx electronic communication network (ECN), which will provide tailored liquidity, high-speed execution, maximum throughput and tight spreads. CROSSx offers institutional and intermediary clients a dynamic technology platform to execute spot cryptocurrencies and is a natural fit for Tradu and its goal to bring institutional pricing to retail traders.

"We are thrilled to respond to client demand for streamlined multi-asset experiences—including digital assets—with the launch of Tradu," said Brendan Callan, CEO of Tradu. "Assembling the right technology platform for our customers was a key objective and CROSSx is the only crypto execution venue today that delivers the speed and throughput required to help us bring down trading costs. We believe that our distribution, coupled with CROSSx's technical prowess, creates one of the most compelling digital asset trading offerings on the market."

"Tradu is a bold and disruptive offering that resets the future of online trading for retail clients," said Brandon Mulvihill, Co-Founder and CEO of Crossover. "On the front end, Tradu provides retail clients the ability to trade multiple asset classes in a seamless fashion, while on the back end, Tradu sources market data, liquidity management and trade execution from the best providers in their respective markets. CROSSx brings unrivaled speed and performance to the table, matching 99% of orders in under 10 microseconds while processing over 1 billion quotes per day. We are honored that Tradu selected CROSSx for its position as the preeminent institutional crypto trading venue, and we look forward to bringing our value proposition to all Tradu clientele."

The launch of Tradu and the announcement of its work with Crossover come at a time when market structure in digital assets is rapidly maturing. New entrants like Crossover and Tradu are redefining the industry, bringing TradFi best practices to a burgeoning asset class, while providing modern workflows and platforms built for 24x7 trading.

About Crossover Markets

Crossover Markets is a digital asset trading technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions in the cryptocurrency markets. CROSSx, the company's execution-only cryptocurrency Electronic Communication Network (ECN), is powered by the industry's fastest and most advanced matching engine and includes order logic that enables clients to choose whom they want to trade with. Led by a team with decades of FX trading, prime brokerage technology and artificial intelligence experience, Crossover is ushering the next big wave of institutions in the crypto market. For more information, visit www.crossovermarkets.com.

About Tradu

Tradu is headquartered in London with offices around the world. The global Tradu team speaks more than two dozen languages and prides itself on its responsive and helpful client support.

Stratos also operates FXCM, an FX and CFD platform founded in 1999. Stratos will continue to offer FXCM services alongside Tradu's multi-asset platform.

Stratos subsidiaries are authorised and regulated in the UK, Europe, Australia and South Africa.

Media Contacts

Jennifer Berlin

Forefront Communications for Crossover

+44 (0) 7375 288 641

[email protected]

Nick Murray-Leslie/Michael Deeny

Chatsworth Communications for Tradu

+44 (0) 20 7440 9780

[email protected]

SOURCE Crossover Markets