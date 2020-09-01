Retail Uncharted Podcast Launches to Explore the Emergent Trends of Retail

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidecar has launched Retail Uncharted , a new podcast series with a singular mission: Explore the emergent trends of retail. Hosted by Sidecar's retail experts, Retail Uncharted exposes fledgling challenges, underreported changes, and burgeoning ideas for marketing teams and beyond in retail.

Hear from marketers, authors, entrepreneurs, researchers, analysts, executives, professors, and many more about the shifts they're tracking and what they mean for retailers. Every episode raises questions few are asking about retail—and delivers the guests with insights. Some of the featured episodes that are now live cover:

"Retail Uncharted takes you behind the headlines for a deeper understanding of the news, trends, and people in retail," said Mike Farrell, Senior Director of Integrated Digital Strategy for Sidecar, and one of the podcast's hosts. "Our focus is on what's next, what's not getting covered, and what should be on your radar that isn't. Retail Uncharted upholds the goal of all our educational resources for marketers—to help them stay sharp and inquisitive."

Topics coming up on Retail Uncharted include:

E-commerce surge - the impact not anticipated

Shopper search trends - early indicators for holiday

COVID-19 disruption - changes that haven't yet begun

Retail acquisitions - upside, downside, and what's next

Cross-channel marketing - what's working, what's not, and why

Brand experience - the plot thickens in the battle for priority

Tune in to Retail Uncharted online or wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe to stay updated on when new episodes air.

Reach out to [email protected] to share feedback or inquire about being a guest on the show.

