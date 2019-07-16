Retail Veteran Ryan Vero to Lead Claire's Stores, Inc., as CEO

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Stores, Inc. announced today that veteran retail executive Ryan Vero has been appointed CEO.

A visionary leader with significant achievements growing retail, omni-channel and B2B, Vero most recently was president of Party City Retail Group. In that position he oversaw nearly 1,000 retail stores in North America and Europe, as well as e-commerce and web operations. Previously, he served in executive leadership roles at Sears and OfficeMax, where he spearheaded key consumer business lines, as well as e-commerce, marketing and merchandising operations.

"Ryan's track record of growth through innovation makes him the ideal leader to drive Claire's into the future. We look forward to this new era for Claire's," said Samantha Algaze, chairman of the Claire's board.

"Claire's is at a moment of great potential, as the retail industry continues to change rapidly and consumer preferences continue to shift," Vero said. "I'm looking forward to leveraging these opportunities to ensure the company is well-positioned for growth and that we are doing everything we can to provide our customers with the fun, unique products that they love."

Kevin Corning, who served as interim CEO of Claire's since March, will support Ryan's transition and then return to his role on the Claire's Board, where he has served since October 2018.

Vero graduated from St. Bonaventure University with a BS in business administration and has an MBA in marketing from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

