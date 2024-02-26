Retailer Corporate Strategies in Sustainability with Focus on Amazon, Decathlon, Fast Retailing, Natura &Co, Recreational Equipment and Vinted UAB

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retailer Corporate Strategies in Sustainability" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Retailer Corporate Strategies in Sustainability global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns.

The sustainability agenda has become a priority for many retailers globally, driven by consumer expectations and governmental legislation. Retailers recognise the imperative for change and are taking actions, particularly in the areas of climate-positive initiatives and the circular economy. This briefing includes six retailers' sustainability strategies: Amazon.com, Inc, Decathlon SA, Fast Retailing Ltd (FRC), Natura &Co, Recreational Equipment Inc (REI) and Vinted UAB.

 It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Retail E-Commerce, Retail Offline.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

  • Get a detailed picture of the Retail market;
  • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
  • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
  • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Global trends in sustainability
  • Strategies of leading retailers
  • Key takeaways
  • Retailer Corporate Strategies In Sustainability

