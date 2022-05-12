Retailer Mozzafiato Expands with Three More Brands in its Quest to Make Italian Beauty and Grooming the Centerpiece of the U.S. Market

A famous barbershop in Milan, an organic farm in Puglia, and the pioneers of the Mediterranean diet for the skin, join the ranks of the Mozzafiato collection. https://mozzafiato.com/

DENVER, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new additions at e-commerce retailer Mozzafiato are diverse, innovative, and represent today's Italian beauty and grooming industry. Known for centuries as the home of craftsmanship and performance, many of Italy's homegrown brands are just now finding a new fan base in the US by joining the ranks of Mozzafiato, a retailer intent on positioning Italian brands the center of the U.S. market. Antica Barbieria Colla, Prato Botanico, and Olivella are three new additions to this ambitious effort, taking their place among such Italian icons as Borghese, Proraso, and Carthusia.

"Americans have a long-standing love affair with Italy, whether with food, fashion, cars, travel or wine. While Italian brands in men's grooming, fragrance, and beauty have long produced similarly world-class products, they do not command the market share in the U.S. that one would expect or that other Italian sectors command" says Amy Parsons, CEO. Mozzafiato is on a mission to change that and is steadily expanding its collection, and community of fans, on its march towards a significant presence in the US.

To further serve the fast-expanding men's market, Mozzafiato has now added legendary brand Antica Barbieria Colla. Established in 1904 in Milan, ABC is known for its adherence to traditional methods of men's grooming, rituals of great charm, and prestigious products.

Mozzafiato also added new player Prato Botanico, an organic skin care line harvesting its ingredients from a farm in Puglia. This line includes high-efficiency botanicals, harvested by local farmers and extracted with expert precision to preserve the purity and quality of each active ingredient.

Finally, just this week, Mozzafiato launched Olivella, a line of products whose signature ingredient is extra-virgin Italian olive oil. Known as the "Mediterranean Diet for Your Skin" Olivella infuses its produces with the highest grade olive oil, known for its many antioxidant benefits.

As these three brands join forces with the 20 other brands in the Mozzafiato collection, the retailer is working to sign and import several more Italian brands and will be scouting for others in Italy over the summer.

