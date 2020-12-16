Retailer rue21 Announces Deal With Bank of America To Retire Debt, Extend Credit Agreement

National retailer defies industry trends, announces financial turnaround, 15 new store openings Tweet this

With nearly 700 stores in 45 states, the 'trend right', affordable fashion retailer is one of the few specialty retailers with a positive story. Post pandemic, rue21's business is significantly outperforming the apparel market trends. The company recently launched rue rewards, its loyalty rewards program, that has already achieved over 2.8 million members. In addition, the retailer recently opened three new brick-and-mortar stores with another 15 planned for next year. Last month, the company appointed experiential retail transformer and former HSN President, Bill Brand, as its chief executive officer.

"I'm thrilled to join rue21 at such a great time in their history," said Brand. "Today's announcement is a testament to the leadership of the CFO and the entire executive team in executing our operating strategy and putting us in the enviable position of investing in building the rue21 brand, new digital capabilities and opening more new stores."

"Bank of America and Tiger Finance will help provide rue21 with the working capital capacity to support our growth objectives and to continue to provide our loyal customers with a superb omnichannel shopping experience. In addition, our reduced debt load signals our financial strength to vendor and landlord partners." commented Ms. Pascoe.

About rue21

rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to give customers quality styles at accessible prices. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Warrendale, they operate over 673 stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com .

Press Contact:

Joanna Doven

Premo Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE rue21

Related Links

https://www.rue21.com

