Retailers & Restaurants Unite with TechGods.net's Cryptocurrency Alliance for New Revenue Streams

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Squeezed by high rent, a lack of capital and no internet traffic---all while being pummeled by Amazon, a retail apocalypse is destroying traditional retailing, worldwide. Everywhere from New York to Paris to Rome, retail shops, restaurants and shopping malls are in big trouble.

The Tech Gods Alliance unites retailers around a common cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency providers pay the TechGods.net Alliance a licensing fee for the right to have their cryptocurrency accepted by retailers. Tech Gods has exclusive authority to negotiate on behalf of the Alliance, making exclusivity agreements possible. TechGods.net is about innovation. By marrying retailers and restaurants with Cryptocurrencies, the Alliance allows members to turn the tables on the "Gigantors" of digital business. Together, the Cryptocurrency Alliance has the opportunity to wrest control of the future for the betterment of traditional retailers and restaurants. Anyone getting hurt by Amazon knows they need innovation to stay in the game.

One innovative company thinks it has a solution---a global fix. TechGods.net has created the Cryptocurrency Alliance where retailers and restaurants can receive licensing fees from Cryptocurrency providers. The Alliance costs nothing to join and all fees are back-ended. Alliance Members simply split licensing fees with TechGods.net, and can potentially provide themselves with a much-needed boost of a new revenue stream.

With the Top-100 Cryptocurrencies sporting a $175 Billion market cap, Tech Gods knows there is plenty of room to create licensing fees from Cryptocurrency providers for its Alliance Members.

With little-to-no risk and potentially big upside for retailers and restaurants, Tech God's founder, Robert Kelly, is bullish: "We are confident significant interest will arise from the Cryptocurrency market. The Cryptocurrencies---even Bitcoin---are all fighting each other tooth-and-nail for market share. Our mission is to create important and critical value-added revenues for our retailing and restaurant Alliance."

Tech Gods began this Alliance in May 2019 to allow for the immediate kickoff of negotiations with Cryptocurrency providers. Retailers who join the Alliance by May 31 will benefit from any licensing arrangement attained by Tech Gods. A hard deadline for signing up by May 31st has been set. Tech God's "Click-and-Go" online agreement takes about five minutes to fill out and return to Tech Gods.

After splitting licensing fees 50%/50% with the Alliance Members, Tech Gods also receives 1% on each Cryptocurrency transaction. Tech Gods receives nothing if it isn't successful and the deal does not limit Members' use of traditional payment gateway systems. This includes Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Diner's Club, etc. For the vast majority of retailers and restaurants, the Tech God's Alliance Membership is a 100% value-added program and an innovation long overdue.

"We would love to upset the executives at Amazon, GooglePay, MasterCard, Visa and Facebook, as they all plot to unveil their new Cryptocurrencies. Have they ever offered to pay retailers and restaurants millions of dollars, potentially? I can hear the laughter across Silicon Valley even when I talk about this subject! These giants have been aggregating traditional retail consumers, then selling advertising---and then subsidizing the costs of competitive retailing, materially. This is why there is trouble in retail-land. The result of this clever aggregation of consumers is the whole-sale slaughter of brick-and-mortar businesses, worldwide."

By joining Tech God's Alliance, Tech Gods receives the exclusive right to represent Members through September 1, 2019. If by then, Tech Gods closes a seven-figure, then the exclusivity period extends to three years. If Tech God's fails, Members can walk away. Kelly continued, "With rents, food costs and competition spiraling out-of-control, retailers and restaurants need to turn the tables radically on the giants of industry. Simply speaking, the little guy needs to declare war against Gigantor."

Today, the price of the top-100 Cryptocurrencies ranges from less than $.01 to over $5,000 per coin. None of them are accepted by a strong alliance of retail establishments. It is clear a material impact on the price of any Cryptocurrency selected in a licensing agreement could be made by a vibrant Alliance of retailers. A very big, "win-win" situation could be the result for one of the hottest emerging markets in history---and one of the most beat-up retailing markets the world has ever seen.

Tech Gods is a technology company, with tech leadership heralding from Cray Research and Hewlett-Packard.

Media Contact:

Robert Kelly

(917) 553-0030

214230@email4.com

SOURCE Tech Gods, Inc.