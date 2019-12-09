Retailers Again Place Logile Among RIS LeaderBoard Top-20 Overall Best Retail Software Vendors in 2020 With 33 Top-10 Rankings

For the third consecutive year, Logile continued its steady rise up the overall Top-20 list, RIS's highest LeaderBoard honor, landing at #11 for 2020 (up from #12 in 2019). Logile scored an additional 33 Top-10 rankings, including Top-4 placements in 19 categories such as Overall Performance, Customer Satisfaction, Technology Innovation, Quality of Service, Quality of Support, Ease of Installation & Integration, Ease of Administration & Maintenance, Recommendation, Return on Investment, and Total Cost of Operation as well as additional Top-10 placements.

Administered by a third-party research firm for non-biased results, the RIS LeaderBoard eliminates marketing hype and reveals how retailers rate software vendors in head-to-head rankings. The 2020 LeaderBoard report features 51 Top-10 lists centered around customer satisfaction plus the coveted Top-20 list recognizing the industry's overall best retail software vendors.

Logile 2020 Ranking Summary:

#11 on overall Top-20 (up from #12 last year)

3 rd consecutive year on overall Top-20

consecutive year on overall Top-20 Top 4 in 19 categories

33 Top-10s

Logile's dominant LeaderBoard presence and standing with both tier one and mid-size retailers is demonstrative of the company's strong customer relationships and superior solutions. Key differentiators include AI and machine learning-based forecasting with the industry's highest accuracy, automated task-based scheduling, task-based staffing for both service and non-service departments (including production planning tasks), and a proactive food safety portfolio—all supported by unparalleled industrial engineering expertise.

Ongoing innovation is a core Logile tenant, as evidenced by all-mobile advancements, proprietary AI and cutting-edge in-store solutions. Logile will announce new product developments in January 2020.

"Logile's impressive 2020 RIS Software LeaderBoard results, including a bump up from last year's position on the overall Top-20 software vendors list, speak to its ongoing ability to deliver outstanding software and services that address retailers' complex needs," said Joe Skorupa, editorial director at RIS News. "High scores and rankings in the 2020 LeaderBoard are validation that Logile software is meeting and surpassing expectations of the retailers who use it."

"We are evolving with our customers as we continue to grow as the thought and practice leader delivering innovative solutions and new innovations in all aspects of store planning and execution management, with key focus on workforce planning and execution," said Purna Mishra, Logile founder and CEO. "We thank these incredible retail leaders for once again recognizing Logile in multiple categories across the RIS LeaderBoard in 2020. As always, our focus is 100 percent dedicated to helping our customers achieve their ongoing operational and aspirational goals, for life. We are excited to continue this journey together and invest in their future—our customers' success will always be our #1 objective."

