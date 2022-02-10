Retailers Can Now Join America's COVID-19 Testing Effort

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eTrueNorth, the U.S.-based public and individual health company that enables laboratory testing at retail pharmacies, and United States Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program, are inviting retailers to join the effort to expand laboratory PCR COVID-19 testing to more Americans. A new COVID-19 testing model allows COVID-19 testing at non-pharmacy retail locations.

Participating retailers will be provided a no-cost supply of EUA-approved COVID-19 Home Self-Collection Laboratory Based PCR Test Kit and consumers will schedule a date and time to pick up a free test kit. Retailers will be reimbursed for each completed test associated with their store.

eTrueNorth maintains a public website (www.iNeedaCOVID19Test.com) which allows Americans to register for free COVID-19 testing. Consumers select their preferred location and schedule a date and time to pick up a free COVID-19 Home Self-Collection Laboratory Based PCR Test Kit. After picking up the kit, the consumer exits the store, performs the self-collection (nasal swab or saliva) and returns the kit to the retailer drop-off receptacle. Each day, the retailer will package completed test kits for pickup by a FedEx or UPS courier. The test kits are then shipped to a certified laboratory for PCR analysis. This new model removes the traditional specimen collection "observation by a pharmacist or clinician" model. Following detailed instructions in the test kit, consumers will collect their specimen themselves. Finally, results are digitally communicated back to the individuals typically within 48 to 72 hours. This new model includes reimbursement to the retailer for every completed test.

"This new model removes financial risk for retailers and will greatly expand access to COVID-19 test kits to Americans. Since consumers must schedule appointments for the test kits, retailers have control over the number of tests that can be picked up and dropped off each day. And the volume of testing can change over time," said Coral S. May, eTrueNorth's co-founder and CEO. "Retailers can provide additional access for COVID-19 testing to Americans. Thanks to the HHS, the retailer can be compensated for each completed test that is distributed at their retail stores."

eTrueNorth has committed to make the retailer's registration process as easy as possible. Once retailers have expressed interest in helping expand COVID-19 testing to its local community, eTrueNorth provides a contract, reimbursement set-up and instructions on how to begin offering testing. The retailer's sole role is distributing the free test kits and helping facilitate the shipment of the specimens to the laboratory. Reimbursement occurs monthly.

Central to this new testing model is eTrueNorth's technology platform ww.iNeedaCOVID19Test.com that can assist in every step of the process. The platform has been utilized to facilitate COVID-19 testing since the beginning of the pandemic and has enabled millions of individuals to be tested.

"eTrueNorth provides the technology infrastructure needed for consumers to register, schedule an appointment, and receive their test result. eTrueNorth provides COVID-19 specimen collection kits and all the shipping materials to retailers free of charge," said May. "Participants receive test results online in their secure account. There is no tracking or upkeep by the retailer. Further, results are reported as required to the State Department of Health via the AIMS/APHL platform. All the retailers need to do is distribute specimen collection kits and package samples for shipment to the laboratory. eTrueNorth will then provide seamless reimbursement to the retailer. We make the entire process manageable for retailers."

The Federal Government's expansion of testing locations creates a unique opportunity for retailers to expand the services they offer their customers and develop a new income source. "eTrueNorth has a proven technology infrastructure system in its www.iNeedaCOVID19Test.com platform. We are so pleased to be able to offer retailers the opportunity to help Americans and earn reimbursement," May said. "We make it easy for retailers to increase access to COVID-19 testing in their communities."

HOW TO JOIN:

For retailers wishing to learn more, please email [email protected].

More information can be found at https://etruenorth.com/retailers.

This COVID-19 testing is performed under contract to the U.S. Department of Health and Human services.

eTrueNorth is at the forefront of public health initiatives. In April 2020, eTrueNorth began its participation in the drive-through COVID-19 testing program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Currently testing in over 800 sites across the country, eTrueNorth has performed millions of COVID-19 tests over the past two years. eTrueNorth also offers solutions for other public health concerns, such as HIV and Hep C testing, as well as for management of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Proven strategies and clinical expertise enable the company to address public health concerns.

