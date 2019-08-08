Retailers Can Thrive In The Age Of Amazon

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Amazon era, bricks-and-mortar retailers have a choice: adapt or go under. In the new book RETAIL SUCCESS IN AN ONLINE WORLD: How To Compete And Win In The Amazon Era, published by Sandler Training (https://www.sandler.com/resources/sandler-books/retail-success), veteran sales trainer Rob Fishman, who has years of experience working in retail, provides the essentials for competing and succeeding in the age of Amazon .

"Many businesses that flourished in earlier years fail to adapt, and once-dominant enterprises have lost market share or closed their doors. My job with this book is to keep more businesses from becoming one of them," he says. This book is especially relevant for small retail chains and independent retail locations.

Businesses must learn to think differently about the processes by which customers show up in the first place. Many retailers have disappeared for the simple reason that they failed to establish a clear selling process.

To succeed, retailers must be committed to exceeding customer expectations, not just meeting them. The critical priority is improving the customer experience through:

Engagement

Nurturing the relationship by developing trust and openness.

Asking great questions

Exceeding the customer's expectations

Retailers must adapt to the way people compare, decide, and buy products today.

They need to be cognizant of online reviews of their business and how they stack up against the competition. A priority is to design a sales process that makes it easy for people to buy.

A successful sales process is based on behavioral change, along with the right attitude and the willingness to hone skills in the application of advanced retail-selling techniques. It's one in which the customer's expectations are consistently exceeded through a well-modeled, skillfully crafted series of interactions that take into account basic principles of human behavior and psychology on both the buyer and seller sides.

RETAIL SUCCESS IN AN ONLINE WORLD equips business owners and sales professionals with the tools to perfect both the art and the science of sales, and to adapt to change effectively by changing their attitudes, behaviors, and skills.

