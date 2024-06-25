Retailers Casualty Insurance Company A- (Excellent) AM Best Rating Affirmed

BATON ROUGE, La., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers Casualty Insurance Company® announced today that AM Best has affirmed its Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent). The rating is based on the insurer's financial strength and the ability to meet ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations. The company has received an A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best since 2006.

Frank Brame, chairman of the board of directors, says, "I am continually impressed with Retailers Casualty's financial results, which reflect effective underwriting and claims management practices and make the carrier an excellent workers' compensation solution for businesses."

Retailers Casualty's day-to-day operations are managed by Summit®, a managing general agent with more than 40 years of experience in workers' compensation. Hank Chiles, senior vice president in charge of Summit's Southwest Region remarks, "Retailers Casualty's dedication to exceptional financial performance demonstrates its commitment to excellence. By offering robust workers' compensation solutions and delivering unparalleled customer service, the company is able to provide value to both policyholders and agents."

About Retailers Casualty

Retailers Casualty Insurance Company provides workers' compensation coverage to more than 2,200 businesses throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

