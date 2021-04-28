Retailers Casualty Insurance Company Announces Policyholder Distribution Payable

BATON ROUGE, La., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retailers Casualty Insurance Company board of directors has declared a $2,246,000 distribution payable for the 2019 policy year, and distributions to qualifying policyholders have been issued, either by a mailed check or a credit to their account.

Each distribution is in proportion to qualifying policyholder premium and loss ratio—the better their record, the higher the return. The maximum amount of distribution paid to qualifying policyholders with zero losses will be 17.5 percent of their normal premium. Policyholders must meet minimum eligibility requirements, and future distributions are at the board's discretion and not guaranteed.

"Retailers Casualty Insurance Company continues to provide stable workers' comp coverage for our policyholders and rewards those who keep their losses low," states Carl Carstens, chairman of the Retailers Casualty board of directors.

"Summit continues to offer support through loss prevention and claims cost containment services to help make these distributions possible," says Hank Chiles, senior vice president responsible for Summit's Southwest Region. "The potential for distributions—combined with exceptional service—continue to make Retailers Casualty Insurance Company one of the best workers' compensation programs in the market."

Retailers Casualty is managed by Summit Consulting LLC, DBA Summit, the people who know workers' comp LLC. Summit has more than 40 years of experience in workers' compensation and provides underwriting, policy administration, claims management and loss prevention services to Retailers Casualty Insurance Company policyholders.

About Summit

Based in Lakeland, Florida, Summit is a leading provider of workers' compensation insurance coverage in the southeastern United States and is a member of Great American Insurance Group. Summit manages the day-to-day operations of five workers' compensation insurance companies that include its two affiliates, Bridgefield Employers Insurance Company and Bridgefield Casualty Insurance Company, and three non-affiliates, BusinessFirst Insurance Company, RetailFirst Insurance Company and Retailers Casualty Insurance Company. Summit provides its comprehensive workers' compensation insurance services to businesses in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Summit has offices in Lakeland, Florida, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Gainesville, Georgia. For more information, visit www.summitholdings.com.

