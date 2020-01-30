Retailers Deepen Their Multichannel Performance Marketing Partnerships With Sidecar

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidecar finished 2019 strong as adoption of its performance marketing technology solutions for retailers continues to accelerate. In the last year, Sidecar expanded its portfolio of technology solutions, added exceptional talent to its now 200-employee workforce, and witnessed nearly 10x growth in the number of new customers that signed on for multiple channels.

"Our success in 2019 was the result of expanding well beyond our origins as the best-in-class Google Shopping solution and continuing to address our customers' evolving pain points across all major paid acquisition channels," explained Andre Golsorkhi, founder and CEO of Sidecar. "Retail marketers are recognizing the need to break down channel silos and think more holistically about their portfolio. We're helping retail and brand marketers align with and capitalize on this new world order through a cohesive approach to digital marketing that identifies and taps into white space for their business."

Noteworthy highlights from 2019 include:

"Sidecar's retail focus is a critical asset in these times, when advertising platforms, consumer shopping behavior, and retailers' competitive landscapes are constantly shifting," said Golsorkhi. "With ad costs and CPCs continuing to rise, we've collaborated closely with our customers to approach digital advertising with increased efficiency in areas such as audience segmentation and intent-based targeting."

Looking ahead, 2020 will be a critically important year for retailers and brands navigating search, social, and marketplace networks, especially as the number of options continues to grow. "In the year ahead, Sidecar will leverage its retail-specific technology infrastructure, optimization engine, and end-to-end service capabilities to help customers realize a fully unified strategy that drives meaningful results," Golsorkhi added.

ABOUT SIDECAR

Sidecar offers performance marketing excellence to retailers and brands. Sidecar's advanced technology and proprietary data, combined with years of performance marketing expertise, help its customers unlock the full potential of today's most powerful online discovery, search, shopping, and social marketing channels.

PRESS CONTACT:

Mark Tordik

press@getsidecar.com

215-644-6503

SOURCE Sidecar