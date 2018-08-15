Retailers Launch Additional Promotions with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Support Kids and Teens Heading Back2School

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched its 2018 Back2School cause campaign in July, and continued its momentum today, announcing additional partnerships with retailers around the country. As millions of kids and teens return to school, the youth advocacy organization reminds parents, teachers and community members not to forget critical after-school hours.

"We are excited to add even more retailers to support our nation's youth and our Back2School campaign," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As kids and teens head back to school, Boys & Girls Clubs are focused on back to 'after' school – making sure we offer opportunities to empower youth to excel in school, become good citizens and lead healthy, productive lives. As the nation's leading advocate for youth development, our goal is to ensure that every kid and teen in America has an open door to a great future."

Throughout the Back2School promotion, these additional partners are supporting Club kids and teens by donating school supplies, galvanizing their employees to volunteer with local Clubs and engaging the public to participate in the cause campaign.

Consumers can get involved by participating in the following partner programs:

Lowe's



Lowe's will invite its customers to support building great futures by donating financially to Boys & Girls Clubs at checkout. Lowe's will host an in-store fundraising campaign at each of its 1,700+ U.S. stores from Sept. 19 – Oct. 31.

GAP



Visit a Gap or Gap Factory Store to donate backpacks or school supplies, or make a monetary donation to Boys & Girls Clubs now – Sept. 2, and receive a 10 percent savings on top of any offers. Activation dates vary per market, so check your local store for details.

Finish Line Youth Foundation



Join the Finish Line Youth Foundation to support kids with the tools they need to succeed this Back2School season. From now until Sept. 2, customers can visit their local Finish Line store to make a donation at checkout to help local Boys & Girls Club kids in their community prepare for the new school year.

Bridgestone Retail Operations



Customers are invited to donate with their purchase of tire and automotive services at Bridgestone Retail Operations store locations nationwide, including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works. Proceeds will help Boys & Girls Clubs with transportation needs, including grants that will help them purchase Toyota Sienna vans with Bridgestone DriveGuard tires and help maintain their existing fleet of vehicles.

Buffalo Wild Wings



Buffalo Wild Wings will contribute proceeds from every guest donation from Oct. 1 – 31. In addition, $1 from every in-restaurant signature sauce or seasoning bottle sold supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America's ALL STARS sports program.

Build-A-Bear



Guests of Build-A-Bear Workshop stores can support Clubs by adding a donation to their purchase at check-out both in stores and online until Sept. 5.

Family Dollar



From now until Aug. 28, join Family Dollar in supporting Boys & Girls Clubs this Back2School Season by donating $1, $2 or $3 at checkout.

Coca-Cola



Family Dollar and Coca-Cola are teaming up with Boys & Girls Clubs to make a difference in your community. When you buy participating Coca-Cola products at your Family Dollar, Coca-Cola and Family Dollar will donate 15% of purchases, up to ONE MILLION DOLLARS, to Boys & Girls Clubs.

Chuck E. Cheese's



Visit your local Chuck E. Cheese's during August and September to celebrate good times while giving back! Customers can support Boys & Girls Clubs of America by purchasing a collectible cup through the Cups for a Cause promotion, with a portion of the proceeds supporting Great Futures.

Kid's Foot Locker



Kids Foot Locker is empowering Great Futures as it hosts a nationwide donation program in-store and online where customers can donate $1, $3, $5 or $10 at check-out to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America from now - Sept. 8.

Wayback Burgers



Wayback Burgers invites you to join them in giving back to the local community. Any purchase of a burger year-round helps support Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Comcast NBCUniversal, Toyota, Old Navy, and Fiskars are also proud supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of America by raising awareness of the needs facing kids and helping ensure that they have all the right school tools for a successful educational experience.

The Back2School campaign aligns with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Great Futures Campaign, which calls attention to the crisis facing kids and teens and elevates the role after-school time plays in creating opportunities for youth explore their individual voice and the activities that inspire their dreams and passions. For more information about ways to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Back2School campaign, visit http://www.bgca.org/get-involved/b2s-partners.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America



For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,400 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Related Links

http://www.bgca.org

