Retailers make it easy for customers to support families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this Mother's Day and Father's Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, shoppers can support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® while purchasing the perfect gifts for Mothers' Day and Father's Day. Each purchase made through the St. Jude Gift Shop or with a participating retail partner is a thoughtful, caring way for consumers to support children with pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases, further benefiting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

In addition to purchasing directly through the St. Jude Gift Shop, shoppers can support St. Jude at some of their favorite retailers, including:

• AmazonSmile • Denny's • Tornado Bus Company • DXL Big and Tall • FTD • Shaw Floors • Castrol • Chili's • Feld Entertainment • Lamps Plus • Dudley Stephens • Melting Pot • LOFT • Olivela • Benihana/Samurai • Signet • Cookies by Design • RA Sushi • Maglite • Coton Colors • Magnolia Foundation • DTLR • CARS • MontBlanc • Blackhawk • Coldwell Banker • SAINT Candle • Pollo Campero • Charity Recycling Partners



• ARS/Rescue Rooter







• HomeTown Lenders









The commitment of St. Jude partners, their customers and employees helps provide St. Jude families with the precious gift of time—time to focus on being together and time this spring to create cherished memories around Mother's Day and Father's Day. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Supporters can also help celebrate moms and dads by sending a virtual card to a St. Jude family for Mother's Day or Father's Day that will appear on screens throughout the hospital. To learn more about St. Jude and how to get involved, visit stjude.org/family.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

