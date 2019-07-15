Retailers Partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Help Kids and Teens Prepare for Back2School

ATLANTA, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched its 2019 Back2School cause campaign this week in partnership with more than a dozen retailers around the country. As millions of kids and teens return to school later this month and in August, the youth advocacy organization is working to ensure that all youth have the same opportunities to succeed in life. After-school programs at Boys & Girls Clubs support the learning kids and teens do during the school day. They ensure all youth have the resources they need to achieve a great future – including a safe, supportive environment and caring adult mentors.

"How kids and teens spend their time after-school has a major impact on their future. Boys & Girls Clubs keep youth safe after-school, provide caring adult mentors, positive learning environments and support working parents," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "A huge thank you to this year's Back2School retail partners whose support enables more young people to have opportunities and experiences at Boys & Girls Clubs, enabling them to meet their full potential as adults."

Throughout the Back2School promotion, these partners are supporting Club kids and teens by donating school supplies, galvanizing their employees to volunteer with local Clubs and engaging the public to participate in the cause campaign.

Customers can get involved by participating in the following partner programs:

Gap

From July 21 – August 31, visit any U.S. Gap or Gap Factory store and receive an extra 10% off your purchase when you donate a backpack, school supplies, or a monetary contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Dates vary, so check your local store for details.

Old Navy

From August 1-14, visit any Old Navy store to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs at checkout to support big dreams and bigger opportunities for the next generation. Customers who donate $5 or more will receive $5 off their $35 next purchase. Old Navy is also introducing a Limited-Edition ONward! Graphic Tee Capsule designed by Boys & Girls Club kids and donating $50,000 to Clubs in honor of the collection.

Finish Line Youth Foundation

Join the Finish Line Youth Foundation to support kids with the tools they need to succeed this Back2School season. From July 27 - Sept. 2, customers can visit their local Finish Line store to make a donation at checkout to help local Boys & Girls Club kids in their community prepare for the new school year.

Michaels

From August 4-31, visit any Michaels store to purchase select school supplies that will be donated to the local Boys & Girls Club in that community.

Toyota

This summer, three 2019 Toyota Sienna Minivans will travel the country collecting school supplies for local Boys & Girls Clubs as part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Back2School's Stuff the Bus Tour – Powered by Toyota. At the conclusion of the summer, the vans will be donated to three lucky and deserving Clubs.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores is a proud supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America by sponsoring Power Hour, an interactive after-school homework assistance program for Club members, ages 6-18.

The Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola and Family Dollar are teaming up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to make a difference in the communities they serve. When shoppers purchase participating Coca-Cola products at their local Family Dollar stores, 10% of purchases, up to $1 million, is donated each campaign year to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Comcast NBCUniversal

Comcast NBCUniversal is a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America by helping to ensure that kids start off on the right foot for Back2School!

Lenovo

Lenovo is a proud supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Back2School efforts through its investment in advancing STEM Education programs and opportunities for all.

Buffalo Wild Wings

During October, guests can donate at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant to support local youth sports through partners like Boys & Girls Clubs. In addition, $1 from every in-restaurant sauce and seasoning purchase will also help more kids play team sports.

Family Dollar

From July 25 through August 28, join Family Dollar in supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America this Back-to-School season by donating $1, $2 or $3 at store registers.

Chuck E. Cheese

Visit your local Chuck E. Cheese through September 29 to celebrate good times while giving back! Customers can support Boys & Girls Clubs of America by purchasing a collectible cup through the Cups for a Cause promotion in restaurant, with a portion of the proceeds supporting Great Futures.

Kids Foot Locker

For the fourth year, Kids Foot Locker is empowering Great Futures as it hosts a nationwide donation program in-store and online where customers can donate $1, $3, $5 or $10 at check-out to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America from July 21 - September 7.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is a proud supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs Back2School by hosting in-restaurant fundraisers throughout the school year.

DC

In celebration of Batman's 80th Anniversary, DC is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to recognize kids, teens and youth development professionals who stand up for positive change in their communities – just like Batman! Clubs around the country will celebrate a standout member of their Club community, who represents the qualities of DC's most popular Super Hero, on Batman Day, September 21!

Fiskars

Fiskars is a proud supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, helping to ensure that kids have comfortable, reliable tools needed for a successful educational experience.

The Back2School campaign aligns with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Great Futures Campaign, which calls attention to the crisis facing kids and teens and elevates the role after-school time plays in creating opportunities for youth explore their individual voice and the activities that inspire their dreams and passions. For more information about ways to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Back2School campaign, visit http://www.bgca.org/get-involved/b2s-partners.

