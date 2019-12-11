Retailers Rank Manthan #1 in 6 Categories in '2020 RIS Software LeaderBoard'

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manthan, a leading AI-powered cloud analytics company, today announced that RIS has recognized it as a top retail technology provider in multiple categories across the 2020 RIS Software LeaderBoard. Manthan finished ahead of all other vendors in 6 categories - Customer Satisfaction, Return on Investment, Overall Performance, Quality of Support, Ease of Installation & Integration and Quality of Service.

The RIS Software Leaderboard is widely recognized as the industry's most authoritative rankings of retail technology software vendors and is based on customer feedback. This year, 330 retailers submitted 610 evaluations of retail software vendors, administered by a third-party research firm for non-biased results.

Manthan is ranked #10 in the overall Top-20 list, RIS's highest LeaderBoard honor and 17 Top -10 rankings, including #1 in 6 categories as below:

Customer Satisfaction by Tier One Retailers

Leaders in Overall Performance by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers

Leaders in Return on Investment by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers

Leaders in Quality of Support by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers

Leaders in Ease of Installation & Integration by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers

Leaders in Quality of Service by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers

"We're very delighted & proud of this recognition. It is a testament to our excellence in serving the needs of our customers," said Atul Batra, Chief Technology Officer at Manthan. "Our team is dedicated to providing unparalleled service around our solutions that are innovative, relevant & reliable. We are honored and grateful that, once again, our customers have spoken and recognized our dedication and efforts."

"The RIS Software LeaderBoard puts software vendors through an extremely rigorous evaluation process, and it's a mark of excellence for a software vendor to receive top ranking in so many categories," said Joe Skorupa, editorial director at RIS News. "The rankings clearly demonstrate that Manthan's commitment to the quality of its products and services meets or exceeds retailer expectations."

Manthan's analytics solutions are designed to help retailers algorithmically deliver the next level of omnichannel customer experience with a range of capabilities including a customer data platform, hyper-personalization and algorithmic merchandising.

Manthan will be showcasing its Algorithmic Customer Experience and Artificial Intelligence capabilities at booth #5747 of the National Retail Federation (NRF) Conference & Expo, January 12-14, 2020 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, NYC. To book an appointment with our experts, get in touch today.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan's footprint spans 22 countries. For more please visit manthan.com

