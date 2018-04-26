Retailers Recognized for Outstanding Customer Commitment, Retail Innovation at Aptos Engage 2018

Winners were honored during the opening night awards ceremony at Aptos Engage 2018 (#AptosEngage18), the company's annual customer conference that was held at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, April 16-19.

The award recipients were selected from Aptos' customer base of over 1,000 retail brands. Retailers were recognized for outstanding achievements in areas such as cloud transformation, customer experience, international retailing, innovation and more.

The following retail organizations were among those recognized with Aptos Engage 2018 Think Differently Awards:

Comark – Presented with the Transforming with Cloud award for its commitment to cloud solutions to create a more modern, responsive and customer-centric technology infrastructure that supports growth.





Finish Line – Presented with the Advanced Omni-Channel Retailing award for its achievements in satisfying customers across a wide variety of channels and touchpoints.





Michael Kors – Presented with the International Retailing award for its ability to provide the best possible experience to its customers around the world while addressing complex international requirements.





REI – Presented with the Innovation in Integration award for achieving new levels of accessibility and scalability through in-memory computing and deployment on the cloud.





Tapestry, Inc. – Presented with the Speed to Value award for its commitment to agile deployment, true partnership and effective change management that results in accelerated technology initiatives.





Tilly's – Presented with the Customer Engagement award for engaging customers differently through its Aptos partnership, next-gen technologies, pop-up stores and innovative customer acquisition and engagement strategies.

"This year's Think Differently award winners all demonstrate courage, creativity and excellence in transforming their businesses and technology footprint to exceed customer expectations and differentiate their brands," said Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader.

"While there's no blueprint for how to be successful in retail today, these retailers show that ingenuity, hard work, agility, and most importantly, a thorough and unwavering focus on the customer can result in business success. We are proud to partner with these inspirational retailers that go above and beyond for their customers every single day."

About Aptos "Engaging Customers Differently"

In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who engage customers differently – by truly understanding who they are, what they want and why they buy. At Aptos, we too, believe that Engaging Customers Differently™ is critical to our success. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients, to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry's most comprehensive omni-channel solutions, and to fostering long-term relationships built on tangible value and trust. More than 1,000 retail brands rely upon our Singular Commerce™ platform to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience…no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more: www.aptos.com

Follow Aptos on Twitter @Aptos_Retail

Aptos, the Aptos logo, "Engaging Customers Differently" and "Singular Commerce" are trademarks of Aptos, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retailers-recognized-for-outstanding-customer-commitment-retail-innovation-at-aptos-engage-2018-300636921.html

SOURCE Aptos, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aptos.com

