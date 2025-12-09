Retailers Risk Falling Behind Without a Clear Store Modernization Strategy, Warns Info-Tech Research Group

As digital-first competitors raise the bar for speed, service, and personalization, many retailers continue to invest in in-store technologies without a cohesive plan. Info-Tech Research Group's newly released insights show that organizations often lack the alignment and evaluation frameworks needed to translate new tools into operational value. The firm's blueprint, The Retail Store of the Future, provides a practical approach to clarifying modernization goals, selecting the right use cases, and charting an achievable roadmap for in-store transformation.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Retailers are accelerating investments in in-store innovation, but many struggle to demonstrate value or connect new technology to clear business outcomes. Newly published research from Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, shows that retailers often adopt solutions without a defined modernization strategy, resulting in fragmented ROI, operational inefficiencies, and stalled technology deployments. The firm's resource, The Retail Store of the Future, details a step-by-step approach to help IT leaders establish aligned goals, evaluate high-impact use cases, and build a defensible roadmap for store modernization that drives both customer and business value.

Info-Tech's findings show that leaders frequently jump from strategy to execution without addressing foundational choices around capability ownership, governance, and collaboration. When operating models are undefined or misaligned, organizations often face challenges such as inconsistent data quality, stalled initiatives, siloed execution, and rising costs. The firm emphasizes that solving these issues requires more than technical fixes as success depends on balancing three core dynamics across the entire data ecosystem: proximity to the problem space, decisions and control over meaning and access, and cost-appropriate scalability.

"Technology alone does not create the retail store of the future," says Donnafay MacDonald, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Retailers need clarity on the business problems they are solving before choosing tools. CIOs who engage stakeholders early, define measurable goals, and assess feasibility upfront are better positioned to deliver modernization initiatives that drive revenue, efficiency, and customer engagement."

Key Challenges Retailers Face in Store Modernization

Even with growing interest in in-store innovation, many retailers struggle to turn modernization efforts into consistent results. Info-Tech's blueprint outlines several barriers that continue to limit progress:

Info-Tech's Framework for Building the Retail Store of the Future

To help retail CIOs move from ad hoc technology adoption to a structured, value-driven strategy, Info-Tech's blueprint details a three-phase approach that enables IT leaders to align, evaluate, and prioritize modernization initiatives:

Clarify the vision by defining business problems and engaging stakeholders

Retailers are advised to identify operational pain points, validate goals, and assess how modernization will impact key business capabilities.

Evaluate use cases and outline expected outcomes

IT leaders should analyze real-world case studies, assess the technology landscape, and build internal use cases tied directly to measurable success metrics.

Assess feasibility and build a defensible roadmap

Retail leaders can prioritize initiatives by scoring value and feasibility, estimate implementation timelines, and prepare board-ready business cases that justify investment.

"Retailers that succeed with store modernization take a disciplined approach," adds MacDonald. "By linking technology decisions to business value and feasibility from the start, CIOs can reduce uncertainty, guide smarter investments, and create a retail environment that adapts more quickly to customer and competitive demands."

By applying Info-Tech's structured approach, retail CIOs can move from fragmented technology adoption to a clear, measurable modernization strategy that strengthens customer experience, operational efficiency, and long-term competitiveness. The firm's blueprint also includes a planning tool and an activity workbook that guide organizations through problem definition, use case development, feasibility assessment, and initiative prioritization.

