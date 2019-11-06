Retailers Team Up to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of America During Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, retailers are rallying around Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the organization who serves over 4.7 million kids and teens after-school and during the summer. Ten partners will donate and encourage their customers to give back to the non-profit now through December 31, 2019.

"This holiday season, we're grateful to our corporate partners who champion and believe in the potential of every young person at Boys & Girls Clubs," said Julie Teer, chief development and public affairs officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are also grateful to the thousands of customers, including many Boys & Girls Club alumni, who will donate this holiday season. With your support, Boys & Girls Clubs can help close the opportunity gap that exists for so many kids today – supporting and giving opportunities to the problem-solvers, innovators and leaders who will shape our world."

Today, more than 4,600 Boys & Girls Clubs serve all young people, especially the ones that need it most. With the organization's vast reach to impact and enable youth to achieve a great future, there is an estimated 16 million Club alumni living today. In a study of Club alumni, more than half (54 percent) said their Boys & Girls Club saved their life.

Companies supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America this holiday season include:

Kohl's

Now until Nov. 30, 2019

This November, Kohl's has kicked off its Season of Giving at its non-retail corporate locations and fulfillment centers across the nation. Sparked by Kohl's passion for giving back to the communities where associates live and work, these associate-led donation drives will be held for select local Clubs across the country. These Clubs will receive food, toys and a grant in early December. Kohl's volunteers will also be on site to share the collected items with Club kids and teens at select locations. The holiday initiative builds off of Kohl's commitment of $3 million earlier this year to provide resources and programming to develop the social and emotional skills kids and teens need to succeed in school, careers and life.

Forever 21

Nov. 2 - Dec. 31, 2019

For every Ugly Sweater Collection item sold from Nov. 2 – Dec. 31, $1 will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with a minimum donation of $25,000. Maximum donation of $100,000.

Neiman Marcus

Now until Dec. 31, 2019

This Holiday Season, in keeping with the Heart of Neiman Marcus' mission to Ignite Creativity, customers will have the opportunity to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America while shopping online and in stores. Donations will benefit arts education and programming at local Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Coca-Cola Company

Now until Dec. 31, 2019

Family Dollar and Coca-Cola are teaming up with Boys & Girls Clubs to make a difference in your community. When you buy participating Coca-Cola products at your Family Dollar, Coca-Cola and Family Dollar will donate 15% of purchases, up to ONE MILLION DOLLARS, to Boys & Girls Clubs.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Now until Dec. 31, 2019

Give the gift of Buffalo Wild Wings' signature sauce or dry seasonings this holiday season. $1 from every bottle sold supports local youth sports through programs like Boys & Girls Clubs of America's ALL STARS program.

Cedar Fair

Nov. 23 – Dec. 31, 2019

Tickets sold during Winterfest at California's Great America, beginning on November 23 and ending on December 31, will give guests an option to donate $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America during online checkout. Guests will also have the option to donate in person at California's Great America Winterfest through coin collection boxes during Winterfest with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Old Navy

Nov. 28-29, 2019

This Thanksgiving and Black Friday, for every $1 pair of Cozy Socks sold in Old Navy stores, Old Navy will donate $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs, up to $1 million dollars!

Gillette

Nov. 11 – Dec. 31, 2019

Gillette is committed to helping male youth at Boys & Girls Clubs on their journey to being their personal best. From Nov. 11 – Dec. 31, Gillette customers will have an opportunity to support that journey if they choose to donate $1, $3 or $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Gillette.com. Gillette will match all donations that are made by customers on Giving Tuesday (Dec 3)! Funds raised will support social and emotional development resources for male youth.

Michaels

Dec. 2-7, 2019

For every gingerbread decorating kit sold from Dec. 2 – Dec. 7, $1 will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Maximum donation of $40,000.

Wayback Burgers

Dec. 3, 2019

On Giving Tuesday, December 3, Wayback Burgers will donate 10% of all sales to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

No matter the season, Boys & Girls Clubs of America encourages everyone to engage in community service and giving. Visit bgca.org to learn more about how to give back throughout the holidays and the rest of the year. Click here for more details on the incredible partners that support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's holiday programs.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter .

