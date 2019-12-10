Retailers Team Up to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of America During Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, retailers are rallying around Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the organization who serves over 4.7 million kids and teens after-school and during the summer. Eleven partners will donate and encourage their customers to give back to the non-profit now through December 31, 2019.

"The holidays can be a joyous time of year but for many, especially those in need, this season can be difficult. We're grateful to our corporate partners who give generously throughout the year and during the holidays to enable more youth in this country and on native lands and military installations worldwide to achieve a great future," said Julie Teer, chief development and public affairs officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We also thank the thousands of customers including many Boys & Girls Club alumni, who will donate this holiday season to support a brighter and better future for millions of kids and teens."

Today, more than 4,600 Boys & Girls Clubs serve all young people, especially the ones that need it most. With the organization's vast reach to impact and enable youth to achieve a great future, there is an estimated 16 million Club alumni living today. In a study of Club alumni, more than half (54 percent) said their Boys & Girls Club saved their life.

Companies supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America this holiday season include Kohl's, Old Navy, Michaels and Wayback Burgers as well as the following partners hosting active promotions:

Forever 21

Now until Dec. 31, 2019

For every Ugly Sweater Collection item sold from Nov. 2 – Dec. 31, $1 will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with a minimum donation of $25,000. Maximum donation of $100,000.

Neiman Marcus

Now until Dec. 31, 2019

This Holiday Season, in keeping with the Heart of Neiman Marcus' mission to Ignite Creativity, customers will have the opportunity to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America while shopping online and in stores. Donations will benefit arts education and programming at local Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Coca-Cola Company

Now until Dec. 31, 2019

Family Dollar and Coca-Cola are teaming up with Boys & Girls Clubs to make a difference in your community. When you buy participating Coca-Cola products at your Family Dollar, Coca-Cola and Family Dollar will donate 15% of purchases, up to ONE MILLION DOLLARS, to Boys & Girls Clubs.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Now until Dec. 31, 2019

Give the gift of Buffalo Wild Wings' signature sauce or dry seasonings this holiday season. $1 from every bottle sold supports local youth sports through programs like Boys & Girls Clubs of America's ALL STARS program.

Cedar Fair

Now until Dec. 31, 2019

Tickets sold during Winterfest at California's Great America, beginning on November 23 and ending on December 31, will give guests an option to donate $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America during online checkout. Guests will also have the option to donate in person at California's Great America Winterfest through coin collection boxes during Winterfest with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Gillette

Now until Dec. 31, 2019

Gillette is committed to helping male youth at Boys & Girls Clubs on their journey to being their personal best. From Nov. 11 – Dec. 31, Gillette customers will have an opportunity to support that journey if they choose to donate $1, $3 or $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Gillette.com. Funds raised will support social and emotional development resources for male youth.

Lexus

Now until Jan. 2, 2020

As part of Lexus December to Remember, Lexus will be asking their followers to create their own act of giving or kindness and post it to social media with the hashtag #GiveAmazing. For every act of kindness/giving that gets submitted, Lexus will donate $10 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with a maximum donation of $100,000.

No matter the season, Boys & Girls Clubs of America encourages everyone to engage in community service and giving. Visit bgca.org to learn more about how to give back throughout the holidays and the rest of the year. Click here for more details on the incredible partners that support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's holiday programs.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter .

