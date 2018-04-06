Retailers Warn Escalating Tariffs Will Cut Further into American Shopping Carts and Wallets

"Tariffs on over $150 billion of imports will have an impact on the budgets of every American family. If the Administration follows through on this threat, American families should prepare to pay more for summer clothes, shoes, back to school gear, home décor, holiday shopping—this will hit every season and every category. Tariffs of this magnitude will not only negate any increase from tax reform in worker's paychecks, but the combination of new taxes on consumers and retaliatory taxes on American exports has the potential to both depress consumer spending and slow down the economy."

"As we have stated before, retailers fully support the Trump administration's efforts to hold China accountable, but a trade war that puts American families in the crossfire is not in the best interest of anyone. We strongly urge the administration to keep American consumers in mind as they negotiate with our trading partners to find a resolution."

RILA is the trade association of the world's largest and most innovative retail companies. RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

