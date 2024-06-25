RetailFirst Insurance Group Insurers A- (Excellent) AM Best Rating Affirmed

LAKELAND, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailFirst Insurance Group® announced today that AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A- (Excellent) of its insurers RetailFirst® Insurance Company and BusinessFirst Insurance Company®.

This is the seventh consecutive year that both companies have received an A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best. The rating is based on the insurers' financial strength and the ability to meet ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations.

RetailFirst Insurance Company (PRNewsfoto/Summit Consulting LLC) BusinessFirst Insurance Company (PRNewsfoto/Summit Consulting LLC)

"Our company has a 45-year history of outstanding service to policyholders and independent insurance agents," says Thomas Petcoff, chairman and CEO. "We began as a self-insurance fund with a mission to provide a stable, financially secure market for our members and their agents that would reduce costs and provide highly personalized service at all points of contact. We continue to focus on those core values."

About RetailFirst and BusinessFirst

Together RetailFirst and BusinessFirst insure more than 11,500 businesses throughout Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The day-to-day operations of the insurance carriers are managed by Summit®, a managing general agent with more than 40 years of experience in workers' compensation.

Websites:

www.businessfirstinsurance.com

www.retailfirstinsurance.com

www.summitholdings.com

