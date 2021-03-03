RetailMeNot Accepts Nominations To Fulfill Incomplete Wedding & Baby Shower Registries and Wish Lists from Events Cancelled Due to COVID-19

According to a recent survey by RetailMeNot, 40% of Americans said they did not send gifts to those that had canceled events in 2020. Out of 150 consumers who had created registries for major life events, 30% reported they had received fewer items than anticipated, and 32% are unsure of what they would receive due to their event being postponed. Knowing this, RetailMeNot decided to reward couples or parents-to-be with its new program with up to $1,000 per registry. To make nominations and learn more, please visit SpringForSavings.com .

If registries don't necessarily pertain to you, there are plenty of other savings to be had with the "Spring Savings Event". RetailMeNot is offering over 100 exclusive deals and cash back offers for the first-ever "Spring for Savings Event", so you can save money on anything you want or need. Starting today, head to SpringForSavings.com to take advantage of savings on apparel, beauty, electronics, home and more from top retailers including Overstock, Express, Tarte Cosmetics, Forever21, Wine.com, among others.

The exclusive "Spring for Savings Event" offers include deals like:

Overstock.com: 15% off exclusive

Forever21: 21% cash back

TOMS Shoes: 20% cash back

Express: $20 off $100 online and in-store

off online and in-store KiwiCo: 20% cash back

Vistaprint: 25% off sitewide on one items or 35% off sitewide on 2 items

Tarte: 20% off $75 or more, plus 20% cash back

or more, plus 20% cash back Wine.com: 20% cash back

"We know traditional parties celebrating big occasions have been cancelled this past year due to COVID, and with those cancellations came unfulfilled registries that folks rely on to support new babies and new homes. The Spring for Savings event was created to help support and spark joy for people across the country who aren't able to purchase these necessary items themselves. On top of all the great deals, we want to allow friends and families to help out too with their nominations. The best part is anyone can take advantage of the great offers this weekend! From beauty products to electronics, there's a deal for everyone," said RetailMeNot Shopping & Trends Expert, Sara Skirboll .

To learn about all the ways to save money year-round, visit RetailMeNot.com . RetailMeNot will provide $1,000 to 10 eligible participants as part of their 'Save Registries' program. Please head to SpringForSavings.com to learn more.

