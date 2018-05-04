RetailMeNot Asks Moms What They Really Want on May 13

"For shoppers needing inspiration, RetailMeNot has Mother's Day deals on gifts for every type of mom as well as prices that are sure to make her proud!" says Shopping & Trends Expert Sara Skirboll.

Not only does RetailMeNot have deals, but it also has gifting advice straight from the source: actual moms. That's right. RetailMeNot asked, and moms answered! Presenting an off-the-record and totally honest poll of what gifts moms secretly want for Mother's Day. For a full list of responses from the moms interviewed, check out RetailMeNot's blog, The Real Deal.

"If money is no object, I'd like one of those silent Dyson blow dryers." — Lisa

Buy it: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399.99) at Bed Bath & Beyond

Save on it: Take 20 percent off one item instantly.

"A long weekend in Miami." — Audrey

Buy it: South Beach getaway (prices vary) at Travelocity

Save on it: Get 15 percent off participating hotels.

"A shower clock so I don't have to scream the time at my son in the morning. (Well, it's likely I will still have to scream but still)." — Patty

Buy it: Sangean H201 Waterproof/Shower Radio ($59) at Amazon

Save on it: If you're not a Prime member, get your free 30-day trial on.

"A new clutch." — Michelle

Buy it: I.N.C. Molyy Snake-Embossed Small Party Clutch ($39.50) at Macy's

Save on it: Get up to $40 cash back for online purchases at Macy's.

"The Instant Pot." — JK

Buy it: Instant Pot ($79.99–$139.99) at Amazon

Save on it: Get a free 30-day trial for Prime.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

