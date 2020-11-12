RetailMeNot Compiles the List of Stores Staying Closed on Thanksgiving

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailMeNot, a J2 Global business within its Ziff Davis division and leading savings destination that brings shoppers incredible offers, promo codes and sales every day, has compiled a comprehensive list of stores staying closed on Thanksgiving.

Stores staying open on Thanksgiving evening has been a heated topic for years, but this year, it's especially divisive, with the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to social distancing guidelines, shoppers have made a big shift to online shopping. In fact, according to recent research by RetailMeNot, 88% of shoppers do not plan to shop doorbuster sales in-store this holiday season.

With Black Friday right around the corner—a historically chaotic in-store shopping moment—many major retailers have announced that for the first time in years, they will keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving in response to the COVID-19 pandemic .

Walmart was the early bird in terms of its announcement to close on Thanksgiving. For more than 30 years, Walmart kicked off Black Friday sales early, allowing customers to save more on Thanksgiving Day. But this year, the megastore announced it would close doors to all 4,000+ stores in the U.S. Other major retailers that followed suit include Best Buy, Target, Kohl's, The Home Depot and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Stores Officially Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ's

Boscov's

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

GameStop

The Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lamps Plus

Macy's

Office Depot/OfficeMax

REI

Simon Property Group

Target

Ulta

Under Armour

The Outlet Resource Group

Walmart

Williams-Sonoma

