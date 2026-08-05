RetailMeNot Launches Rewards App Featuring AI Smart Search and Industry-First Working Code Promise

The new app combines RetailMeNot Rewards loyalty perks, proprietary Scout Price™ technology and conversational AI Smart Search.

The RetailMeNot Rewards app is available now on iOS and Android.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As RetailMeNot celebrates its 20th anniversary, the company today announced the launch of the RetailMeNot Rewards app, marking the largest product transformation in its history and introducing a new vision for the future of shopping.

For two decades, RetailMeNot has helped millions of consumers save money through trusted coupons, promo codes and cash back. As AI reshapes product discovery, RetailMeNot is evolving beyond its origins as a savings destination into an intelligent, personalized shopping platform.

This evolution reflects shifting consumer habits: proprietary RetailMeNot research reveals that only 7% of shoppers make purchases without prior research, 59% regularly compare prices and over half already use AI-powered tools to guide buying decisions. Rather than toggling across multiple platforms, consumers increasingly demand a single destination for verified savings and AI discovery—combining trusted savings, loyalty and personalization into one experience built for shoppers, not algorithms.

"RetailMeNot has always been about helping people save, but the way consumers shop has fundamentally changed," said Magali Darling, Chief Commercial Officer at RetailMeNot. "As we celebrate 20 years, we're creating an experience shoppers genuinely want to return to. The RetailMeNot Rewards app gives consumers confidence that they'll get verified savings while making every shopping trip more personalized. At the same time, we're creating stronger, more meaningful connections between retailers and high-intent shoppers to drive loyalty beyond one-time transactions."

The RetailMeNot Rewards app introduces several key innovations designed to simplify modern shopping:

Working Code Promise. Exclusive to the RetailMeNot app, the Working Code Promise solves an industry-wide problem in a unique way by verifying every promo code for participating merchants before it's presented to shoppers. By eliminating the "checkout letdown" caused by expired or invalid codes, the app delivers a more trusted and seamless savings experience, giving shoppers greater confidence that the savings they see are the savings they'll get.

Exclusive to the RetailMeNot app, the Working Code Promise solves an industry-wide problem in a unique way by verifying every promo code for participating merchants before it's presented to shoppers. By eliminating the "checkout letdown" caused by expired or invalid codes, the app delivers a more trusted and seamless savings experience, giving shoppers greater confidence that the savings they see are the savings they'll get. Guaranteed Savings. Establishes guaranteed minimum 1% cash back across more than 3,500 participating merchants in the app. Guaranteed cash back can be stacked with eligible promo codes and other offers for predictable, transparent savings.

Establishes guaranteed minimum 1% cash back across more than 3,500 participating merchants in the app. Guaranteed cash back can be stacked with eligible promo codes and other offers for predictable, transparent savings. RetailMeNot Rewards. An app-exclusive loyalty program where members earn $5 for every two qualifying purchases of $25 or more each month at eligible merchants. Members can earn up to $50 in bonus rewards each month, giving shoppers even more reasons to return while helping retailers build stronger customer loyalty.

An app-exclusive loyalty program where members earn $5 for every two qualifying purchases of $25 or more each month at eligible merchants. Members can earn up to $50 in bonus rewards each month, giving shoppers even more reasons to return while helping retailers build stronger customer loyalty. Scout Price™ (Beta). RetailMeNot's proprietary pricing technology helps shoppers find the best available price on products by automatically factoring in applicable cash back offers and other eligible savings. By doing the math for you, Scout Price makes it easier to shop with confidence and maximize your savings. Currently in beta, Scout Price will continue expanding in coming weeks to support exclusive codes, additional retailers and product offers.

RetailMeNot's proprietary pricing technology helps shoppers find the best available price on products by automatically factoring in applicable cash back offers and other eligible savings. By doing the math for you, Scout Price makes it easier to shop with confidence and maximize your savings. Currently in beta, Scout Price will continue expanding in coming weeks to support exclusive codes, additional retailers and product offers. Personalized Shopping. Customized offers, curated product recommendations and shopping feeds tailored to each member's interests and purchasing behavior make it easier to discover relevant deals.

Customized offers, curated product recommendations and shopping feeds tailored to each member's interests and purchasing behavior make it easier to discover relevant deals. Smart Search. A conversational AI shopping feature that allows consumers to discover products, compare brands and find active deals using natural language search queries.

The RetailMeNot Rewards app represents more than a new product. It reflects the company's long-term strategy to build direct relationships with shoppers through experiences they choose to return to again and again. As commerce continues to evolve, RetailMeNot is investing in the technologies and experiences that make shopping more personalized, rewarding and intelligent.

For retail partners, the app creates targeted channels to engage high-intent shoppers through personalized recommendations, stackable savings and loyalty incentives that drive repeat business.

As RetailMeNot enters its third decade, the launch sets a new standard for commerce where verified savings, proprietary AI technology and personalized loyalty work seamlessly together.

About RetailMeNot Group: The RetailMeNot Group brings together leading shopping, savings and deal discovery brands that help people shop smarter and help businesses connect with high-intent consumers at moments of purchase. The RetailMeNot Group portfolio includes RetailMeNot, Offers.com, BlackFriday.com, TechBargains, and Deals of America and R BrandWorks, reaching millions of consumers through trusted social content, real-time deals, cash back, and seasonal shopping moments. RetailMeNot Group operates as part of Ziff Davis, a leading digital media and internet company.

To learn more, visit www.ziffdavis.com/brands/shopping

About Ziff Davis: Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, health and wellness, connectivity, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE RetailMeNot, Inc.