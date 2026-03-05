RetailMeNot's Spring Savecation Returns March 5-9 With Top Travel Deals and Stackable Cash Back From Leading Brands

Back for its fourth year, Spring Savecation delivers can't-miss travel deals and valuable cash back to help make every trip more affordable.

This year's event features offers from top retailers including Expedia, Gap, Samsonite, Puma, Ray-Ban, Ulta and more.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis company, today kicks off its annual Spring Savecation travel event, running March 5-9. The limited-time event helps travelers save on everything for their next getaway - from flights and hotels to luggage, apparel, beauty and more. Shoppers can unlock deals from top brands like Expedia, Gap, Samsonite, Puma, Ray-Ban and Ulta, offering curated deals and cash back rewards in one convenient destination.

NEW THIS YEAR: RetailMeNot is making the event even more rewarding with its new Guaranteed Cash Back program . Available at over 4,000 retailers, the program, in addition to the event, lets shoppers earn dependable cash back on top of promo codes and sales, ensuring real savings on everything from flights to travel essentials and beyond.

"Spring Savecation is designed to help travelers save more on everything related to their trip," said Stephanie Carls, Retail Insights Expert at RetailMeNot. "With more people traveling this spring than last year, guaranteed cash back at thousands of retailers and stackable savings on top of existing deals means travelers can book and buy with confidence."

Deals are available now, while offers last, including:

Expedia - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide + RMN Exclusive! 8% Off Hotels with Code

Gap - 6% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Hotels.com - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide + RMN Exclusive! Take 8% Off Hotels with Code

Macy's - Up to 15% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Priceline - 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Puma - 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Ray-Ban - 14% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Samsonite - 4% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Ulta - 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

VRBO - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Shoppers can access Spring Savecation deals through the RetailMeNot website at RetailMeNot.com/travel , on the mobile app or browser extension.

About RetailMeNot Group: The RetailMeNot Group brings together leading shopping, savings, and deal discovery brands that help people shop smarter and help businesses connect with high-intent consumers at moments of purchase. The RetailMeNot Group portfolio includes RetailMeNot, Offers.com, BlackFriday.com, TechBargains, Deals of America and R BrandWorks, reaching millions of consumers through trusted social content, real-time deals, cash back, and seasonal shopping moments. RetailMeNot Group operates as part of Ziff Davis, a leading digital media and internet company. To learn more, visit www.ziffdavis.com/brands/shopping

About Ziff Davis: Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com .

