RetailMeNot Kicks Off First-Ever Summer Issue & New 'Chief Capri Officer' Search: Get Paid to Shop & Style the Season's Hottest Fashion Trend

RetailMeNot's Summer Issue savings event runs June 4-8, featuring stackable deals, shopping inspiration and seasonal savings across top retailers

New summer research reveals Y2K-inspired fashion resurgence and growing demand for polished, versatile alternatives like capris

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailMeNot today announced its first-ever Chief Capri Officer (CCO) search, a summer initiative offering one consumer the opportunity to bring one of the season's biggest fashion comebacks to life. The opportunity is part of RetailMeNot's Summer Issue savings event and is informed by new consumer data showing that shoppers are increasingly rethinking traditional summer staples in favor of more polished, versatile styles.

RetailMeNot's Summer Issue is a new summer savings event running June 4-8 designed to help consumers save on everything they need for the season. Curated to feel like a go-to summer magazine for inspiration and savings, the event brings together promo codes, cash back offers and exclusive deals from top retailers to help shoppers save on everyday summer essentials. Participating retailers span key categories including fashion, beauty, travel and more, with brands such as Ulta, Ray-Ban, Expedia, Kendra Scott and Macy's.

New summer consumer data from RetailMeNot suggests capris are emerging as one of the season's standout fashion trends, with 28% of women planning to purchase a pair this summer and many embracing the style as a more polished, versatile alternative to shorts. To bring this trend to life, RetailMeNot is launching its first-ever Chief Capri Officer search, giving one consumer the opportunity to showcase one of summer's biggest fashion comebacks.

"The Chief Capri Officer search brings one of summer's top trends to life in a way that's fun, relatable, and rooted in real shopping behavior," said Stephanie Carls, Retail Insights Expert at RetailMeNot. "Half of millennial women prefer capris over shorts across occasions. That's a movement, and the Summer Issue is the perfect place to shop it."

Survey Data Signals a Shift in Summer Style

Findings from RetailMeNot's summer consumer survey* reveal a clear shift in how women are approaching warm-weather dressing:

50% of Millennial women say capris are more appropriate than shorts for brunch or casual dining.

say capris are more appropriate than shorts for brunch or casual dining. Only 11% of women believe shorts work across all summer occasions.

believe shorts work across all summer occasions. 28% of women plan to purchase capris this summer, making them one of the top Y2K-inspired fashion trends.

Together, the data suggests that shoppers are embracing styles that feel both practical and elevated, easily transitioning from casual outings to more social settings.

RetailMeNot's Chief Capri Officer Program

RetailMeNot will select one Chief Capri Officer to showcase how capris fit into real-life summer wardrobes. The chosen candidate will receive a $5,000 shopping stipend to style and shop the trend. The program reflects how consumers discover trends today, blending inspiration, practicality, and savings to turn aspirational ideas into everyday style.

To learn more or apply to be RetailMeNot's Chief Capri Officer, visit RetailMeNot.com/CCO

RetailMeNot's Summer Issue can be explored at RetailMeNot.com/Summer

How to Apply

Consumers can apply between June 4 and June 18, 2026. Applicants must be U.S. residents, age 21 or older. No purchase is necessary.

To enter:

Submit a short application at RetailMeNot.com/CCO

Share why you're the ideal CCO and how you would style capris this summer.

The selected winner will:

Receive a $5,000 shopping stipend.

Create user-generated content featuring capri styling and have the opportunity to be featured across RetailMeNot's social channels.

*Survey Methodology: Source: RetailMeNot Summer 2026 Spending Survey among adults from 18 to 44. N=896. Fielded in April 2026

About RetailMeNot Group: The RetailMeNot Group brings together leading shopping, savings, and deal discovery brands that help people shop smarter and help businesses connect with high-intent consumers at moments of purchase. The RetailMeNot Group portfolio includes RetailMeNot, Offers.com, BlackFriday.com, TechBargains, Deals of America and R BrandWorks, reaching millions of consumers through trusted social content, real-time deals, cash back, and seasonal shopping moments. RetailMeNot Group operates as part of Ziff Davis, a leading digital media and internet company. To learn more, visit www.ziffdavis.com/brands/shopping

About Ziff Davis: Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

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SOURCE RetailMeNot, Inc.