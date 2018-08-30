RetailMeNot Places Predictions for the Hottest Holiday Toys of 2018

There are many methods of research that go into curating this "hottest toys list". From analyzing search data and trends to monitoring social conversations, RetailMeNot has all of the tools to predict the top holiday toys, as well as being able to amass a few tips for getting them as early as possible - without having to dig too dip into your wallet.

"This year we are seeing a big theme surrounding pets in the top holiday toy predictions," says Sara Skirboll, Shopping and Trends Expert at RetailMeNot. "Blame the success of Fingerlings, but smaller - and more affordable animatronic pets - are all the rage this year. There are also some toys that tap into the element of the "unboxing" trend, like the Scruff-a-Luvs and LOL toy."

Parents, get ready for the holiday toy hunt, and check out the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal, for the full list of holiday toy predictions and how to get them.

A peek at some of the top toys of 2018:

Pomsies ($14.99) at Amazon

at Amazon These adorable, glittery and interactive cat-like pets wrap their tails around things like your wrist, backpack or purse—and they even react to certain stimuli leading them to meow and purr like a real feline. Their eyes detect what mood they are in and they come in several different characters and colors.

Scruff-A-Luvs ($19.72) at Amazon

at Amazon Another wide-eyed toy pet, the Scruff-A-Luvs come as a matted ball of fur with instructions to wash, dry and brush their hair. Once the grooming takes place, your new lovable toy is revealed. It's identity is a mystery at first, but can range from a bunny, kitten or puppy. Bonus: A part of your purchase will go toward a donation to the ASPCA.

L.OL. Surprise! Bigger Surprise ($90) at Amazon

at Amazon This toy is packing over 60 never-before-seen surprises and comes out September 25 . Shoppers are able to pre-order it on Amazon now, plus have the pre-order price order guarantee. This means if the price goes down between pre-ordering and shipping, shoppers will get the lowest price. The L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise is so anticipated, Amazon is already calling it a bestseller based off pre-orders.

Tips for Finding These Hot Toys:

1. Utilize online product trackers: zooLert, I4U and NowInStock are some of the best trackers to follow for instant updates when toys are available on sites and in stores.

2. Monitor social media: Be sure to follow retailers like GameStop, Target and Walmart on Twitter and Facebook for in-stock alerts and updates for toys. Signing up for email newsletters is also a way to be "in the know" and retailers often give the best promotions to their loyal followers.

3. Keep an eye on Black Friday and Cyber Monday doorbusters and surprise promotions: In prior years, stores like Amazon, GameStop and Walmart have released limited supplies of Fingerlings and Hatchimals to capitalize on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping craze. It's safe to say stores will do the same this year, and shoppers will need to act fast.

4. Call local stores: A good old-fashioned phone call pays off. Shoppers wanting to save themselves the time and hassle of driving to the store only to leave empty-handed, try dialing one of the local stores to check on inventory.

5. Follow RetailMeNot: Hit that follow button on RetailMeNot's Facebook and Twitter and look out for updates on these hot toys becoming available.

6. Purchase through a third-party marketplace: Shoppers should look at this as a last-resort tactic, since they will most likely be paying more than market price. Shoppers should pay attention to the retailer, packaging and customer service before buying; Otherwise, they could fall victim to a counterfeit product.

7. Wait until January: This isn't the most ideal option for those hoping to have these toys under the tree in December. However, for those patient shoppers: Prior years prove that stores typically have plenty of hot toys in stock once the holidays pass.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.

Media Contact:

Hillary White

RetailMeNot

hwhite@rmn.com

(832) 278-5615

SOURCE RetailMeNot

Related Links

https://www.retailmenot.com

