RetailMeNot Shares Black Friday Deals and Survival Guide

According to RetailMeNot data, shoppers are set to spend an average of $738 between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and 78% will be shopping throughout the weekend. Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, says, "The key to shopping Black Friday is to spend some time researching what you need to buy. Only make purchases that offer a deal or incentive to shop, like a coupon code, cash back offer, or free gift wrapping. These are all great reasons to give a store your business!"

Before the turkey even hits the oven this Thanksgiving, be sure to check out the following Black Friday deals and tips, and head to RetailMeNot to find a full list of Black Friday savings.

A glimpse of some Black Friday Deals:

ASOS: Black Friday! 30% off everything

Black Friday! 30% off everything bareMinerals: 25% off everything with code: ITSON

25% off everything with code: Bloomingdale's : 15% off $100 , 20% off $250 , and 25% off $400+

: 15% off , 20% off , and 25% off $400+ Bonobos: 30% off sitewide and free shipping using code: BFWEEK

30% off sitewide and free shipping using code: Crate & Barrel: 20-30% off storewide and 20% off with code: SAVE20

20-30% off storewide and 20% off with code: Dyson: Up to $250 off

Up to off FRYE: $100 Gift with every $400 you spend

Gift with every you spend H&M: 30% off everything and free shipping

30% off everything and free shipping Macy's: Up to 60% off Black Friday Specials. Get 20% off with code: BLKFRI and free shipping on $25+.

Up to 60% off Black Friday Specials. Get 20% off with code: and free shipping on $25+. Madewell: 30% off purchase with code: GIFTWELL

30% off purchase with code: Neiman Marcus Last Call : 40-80% off everything

40-80% off everything Saks Fifth Avenue: Thanksgiving sale up to 60% off and $75 Saks gift card with $150 purchase using code: THANK19SF

Thanksgiving sale up to 60% off and Saks gift card with purchase using code: Sephora: Top picks are all $15 and under and 50% off Deal of the Day

Top picks are all and under and 50% off Deal of the Day Urban Outfitters: BOGO 50% off entire store and free shipping

Black Friday Shopping Tips:

Plan ahead : Have a list ready of what you are buying and who you are buying for. Make sure to have a budget in mind and stick to it.

: Have a list ready of what you are buying and who you are buying for. Make sure to have a budget in mind and stick to it. Research and price compare: Scour the internet for what's on your shopping list as some retailers might offer it at a better price or have better offers running this Black Friday.

Scour the internet for what's on your shopping list as some retailers might offer it at a better price or have better offers running this Black Friday. Don't use a shopping cart: Don't tempt yourself with unnecessary purchases and items that you may come across last minute.

Don't tempt yourself with unnecessary purchases and items that you may come across last minute. Leave the kids at home: Speaking of unnecessary spending, leave the kids at home so you can navigate through the stores a little easier.

Speaking of unnecessary spending, leave the kids at home so you can navigate through the stores a little easier. Start in the back of store: If you plan to hit the malls when they first open, start in the back of the store and work your way towards the front, moving in the opposite direction of most other shoppers.

If you plan to hit the malls when they first open, start in the back of the store and work your way towards the front, moving in the opposite direction of most other shoppers. Follow your favorite retailers: By following your favorite retailers on social media and signing up for their email newsletters, you might get access to exclusive offers made for their loyal shoppers this weekend and beyond.

By following your favorite retailers on social media and signing up for their email newsletters, you might get access to exclusive offers made for their loyal shoppers this weekend and beyond. Use RetailMeNot as your 1-stop-shop for saving money

Happy Shopping!

