RetailMeNot Shares Cyber Monday Deals and Survival Guide

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2019

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, says, "The preparation before Black Friday is fairly similar to Cyber Monday. Before cozying up to your computer in your pajamas, make sure to have a list of who you are buying for, continue to research and price compare, and focus on the categories that will be at their deepest discounts; like clothing, some forms of electronics, and up and coming brands that are new to the market."

As shoppers get ready to scour the internet today, be sure to check out the following Cyber Monday deals and tips, and head to RetailMeNot to find a full list of Cyber Monday savings.

What to Buy on Cyber Monday:

Clothing: Large clothing stores have jumped on board the cyber train and in some cases, have historically offered up to 50% off sitewide. Now is a great time to buy those holiday gifts and prep for the winter months ahead.

Large clothing stores have jumped on board the cyber train and in some cases, have historically offered up to 50% off sitewide. Now is a great time to buy those holiday gifts and prep for the winter months ahead. Laptops and Smart home devices: Older laptop models and smart home devices like Google Home and Amazon echo will be deeply discounted. This is also a great time for shoppers to purchase other items like baby monitors and security cameras.

Older laptop models and smart home devices like Google Home and Amazon echo will be deeply discounted. This is also a great time for shoppers to purchase other items like baby monitors and security cameras. New Brands: if there is a new clothing brand, cosmetic line, or a small and trendy brand you have had your eye on, they will likely be discounting their items to get more shoppers on Cyber Monday. This makes for a great time to try a product that you might not otherwise want to risk buying full-price.

Deals to Look Out For:

bareMinerals: Get 30% off with code CYBERSALE and free shipping with code GIFTNOW

Get 30% off with code and free shipping with code Bloomingdales: 25% off regular & sale items labeled " CYBER TAKE 25% OFF" , and 50% off clearance labeled " CYBER TAKE 50% OFF"

25% off regular & sale items labeled " , and 50% off clearance labeled " Bonobos: 35% off sitewide and free shipping with code LETSCYBER

35% off sitewide and free shipping with code H&M: 30% off everything and free shipping

30% off everything and free shipping Kohl's : 20% off holiday fine and silver jewelry with code JEWELRY20 , and 20% off with code 20FORYOU

: 20% off holiday fine and silver jewelry with code , and 20% off with code Macy's : Extra 20% off and free shipping on $25 or more with code CYBER

: Extra 20% off and free shipping on or more with code Nike: 25% Off select styles using code CYBER

25% Off select styles using code Urban Outfitters: $10 off $50 , $25 off $100 , and $50 off $150

What to Avoid on Cyber Monday:

Furniture: Retailers will likely be advertising deals at this time, but don't give into the hype. The best time to purchase new furniture is in January and the long 3-day weekends like Presidents Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Retailers will likely be advertising deals at this time, but don't give into the hype. The best time to purchase new furniture is in January and the long 3-day weekends like Presidents Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day. Toys: Many shoppers want to use this time to get the latest and greatest toys as they see them, but the best deals can be found in the 2 weeks leading up to Christmas. Stores don't want to be overstocked with toys as they head into post-holiday season, so the closer to the holiday, the more discounted they will be.

Many shoppers want to use this time to get the latest and greatest toys as they see them, but the best deals can be found in the 2 weeks leading up to Christmas. Stores don't want to be overstocked with toys as they head into post-holiday season, so the closer to the holiday, the more discounted they will be. Fitness equipment: While it can be tempting to get ahead of your New Year's resolutions and purchase some new fitness equipment, the best discounts will be found in the new year.

Cyber Monday Shopping and Safety Tips:

Start early or stay up late the night before: Early morning doorbuster sales last for a limited time due to a lower stock of inventory. Start your shopping in the early morning, or late the night before if you're looking for the best deals on specific items.

Early morning doorbuster sales last for a limited time due to a lower stock of inventory. Start your shopping in the early morning, or late the night before if you're looking for the best deals on specific items. Research and Price compare: Scour the internet for what's on your shopping list as some retailers might offer it at a better price or have better offers.

Scour the internet for what's on your shopping list as some retailers might offer it at a better price or have better offers. Research shipping policies and fees and look into BOPIS (Buy Online Pick up In-Store): According to RetailMeNot research, 85% of shoppers are motivated to purchase with BOPIS this season to make their holiday shopping even cheaper and more convenient.

According to RetailMeNot research, 85% of shoppers are motivated to purchase with BOPIS this season to make their holiday shopping even cheaper and more convenient. Follow your favorite retailers: Follow retailers on social media and sign up for email newsletters and bookmark their websites. They oftentimes will share offers exclusive to their followers.

Follow retailers on social media and sign up for email newsletters and bookmark their websites. They oftentimes will share offers exclusive to their followers. Beware of email phishing: Be sure to not click on any links from senders you don't recognize to avoid spam, viruses and a security breach.

Be sure to not click on any links from senders you don't recognize to avoid spam, viruses and a security breach. Shop in incognito or private mode: While not a foolproof to mask your identity to retailers, it can open you up to deals not available to someone with your browsing or purchase history.

While not a foolproof to mask your identity to retailers, it can open you up to deals not available to someone with your browsing or purchase history. Use cash back: RetailMeNot has cash back offers at hundreds of your favorite retailers that will get you money back in your wallet just after the holidays for a little something extra for yourself.

RetailMeNot has cash back offers at hundreds of your favorite retailers that will get you money back in your wallet just after the holidays for a little something extra for yourself. HTTP and HTTPS: Before sending any personal information over the internet, make sure the website has "https://" at the beginning of its web address. The "S" at the end of HTTPS indicates that the website is secure and your information is encrypted, which makes it safe to enter credit card number or other personal information.

Happy Shopping!

