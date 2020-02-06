RetailMeNot Unveils Piping Hot Deals for National Pizza Day
Feb 06, 2020, 07:12 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who aren't feeling too full from last Sunday's feasts, National Pizza Day is this Sunday February 9. No matter how much you indulged for the big game last weekend, this Sunday calls for even more. Whether you are hosting your own pizza party for the Oscars, or celebrating a nice night out at your local pizza place, RetailMeNot wants to help you get a piz-za the action for less.
RetailMeNot has listed the top deals and freebies at pizza chains across the country. For more information on how to score the best deals head to the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal, and check out all of our current pizza offerings.
National Pizza Day Deals
- Blaze Pizza: Get two pepperoni pizzas for just $10 when ordering online. There's also a special promo with Postmates (keep scrolling to find out what it is!).
- Chuck E. Cheese's: Enjoy a medium one-topping pizza and two drinks for $16.99 or two large one-topping pizzas with four drinks for $32.99.
- Cicis: Grab three medium one-topping pizzas to go for $12.
- Domino's: Get a large carryout three-topping pizza for $7.99. You can also choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each.
- Hungry Howie's: Get a large one-topping pizza for $5.99 on carry out orders at participating locations.
- Little Caesars: Try the new stuffed pretzel crust pizza for just $9 or the pretzel crust pizza for $6 (this one is back for a limited time) at any location nationwide from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Marco's: Lots of offers here! You can buy any large pizza and get a medium cheese for free with the code "BOGOCHZ." Also, get a medium pizza for just $6.99 with the code MED699 through February 23. Note: Check with your local Marco's on available deals, and these can vary by location.
- Olive Garden: Buy one entrée, get a second for $5.
- Papa John's: Enjoy 25% off regular menu-price orders.
- Pizza Hut: Get $5 off online orders of $25+. Plus, earn free pizza when you sign up for Hut Rewards.
- Postmates: Pizza lovers can get one free large 14-inch pizza at Blaze Pizza. Order your favorite and use code PIZZADAY at checkout on your Blaze Pizza order of $25 or more while supplies last. Bonus: Get 20% cash back with RetailMeNot!
