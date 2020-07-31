RetailMeNot's 2020 Tax-Free Weekend Guide

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new school year is upon us, and shopping for supplies can seem like a daunting and expensive task, especially in today's environment. While learning may look a bit different this year—with many students shifting to virtual learning—parents are aiming to over-prepare their children, so they are ready to kick off the scholastic year confidently.

All those school supplies, electronics, plus new clothes, tend to add up quickly and can do a number on your bank account. Unless, that is, you can get everything on your list tax-free. Shoppers in 15 lucky states (Alabama's tax-free weekend already happened) can still take advantage of tax-free weekend to cross off all of their back-to-learning essentials and then some. Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, advises, "Tax-free weekend varies by state, but RetailMeNot has put together a go-to guide to find out if and when your state is participating, along with what you can purchase. Pro tip: This isn't just for back-to-school wish lists. Members of the whole family can benefit from savings on clothing, footwear, accessories and office supplies, as many people have shifted to working from home."

Regardless of your shopping list and whom you are shopping for, be sure to check out the list below of participating states and purchasing qualifications.ead to the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal , for more information on how to save on everyday essentials.

Tax-Free Weekend Dates and Deals by State for 2020

Arkansas

a. When: August 1–August 2

b. What: Clothing and footwear under $100 , accessories under $50 and select school supplies. Connecticut

a. When: August 16–August 22

b. What: Connecticut goes sales-tax free for an entire week! Enjoy zero sales tax on clothing and footwear costing less than $100 per item. Athletic uniforms and gear excluded. Florida

a. When: August 7–August 9

b. What: Dodge tax on clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item, certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item and computers up to $1,000 . Iowa

a. When: August 7–August 8

b. What: Clothing or footwear selling for less than $100 is not taxed this weekend. This excludes backpacks, handbags and athletic uniforms. Maryland

a. When: August 9–August 15

b. What: Maryland spoils you for a week with no sales tax. Pay no sales tax on clothing and footwear priced under $100 (excludes accessories) and the first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase. Massachusetts

a. When: August 29–30s

b. What: All retail goods priced at $2,500 or less, except motor vehicles, motorboats, meals, telecommunication services, gas, steam, electricity, tobacco products, marijuana and marijuana products. Mississippi

a. When: July 31–August 1

b. What: Clothing and footwear costing less than $100 per item. Excludes backpacks. Missouri

a. When: August 7–August 9

b. What: Any article of clothing, including footwear, with a taxable value of $100 or less; school supplies not to exceed $50 per purchase; graphing calculators not to exceed $150 ; computer software with a taxable value of $350 or less; and personal computers less than $1,500 . New Mexico

a. When: August 7–August 9

b. What: Clothing or shoes priced at less than $100 per item; computers at $1,000 ; related computer hardware at $500 ; and school supplies for $30 or less. Note that retailers are not required to participate in New Mexico's tax-free weekend, so ask before you buy! Ohio

a. When: August 7–August 9

b. What: Clothing priced at $75 per item or less, school supplies or school instructional material priced at $20 per item or less and instrucitonal materials less that $20 per item. Oklahoma

a. When: August 7–August 9

b. What: Clothing and footwear priced under $100 . Accessories, athletic footwear and protective gear is excluded. South Carolina

a. When: August 7–August 9

b. What: Clothing, computers, accessories, school supplies, computers and select home goods. Tennessee

a. When: July 31–August 2

b. What: Clothing items for less than $100 ; school supplies, including art supplies for school, that cost $100 or less per item; and computers that are $1,500 or less. Texas

a. When: August 7–August 9

b. What: Most clothing, footwear, school supplies, swimwear and backpacks priced less than $100 are free from sales and use taxes. Virginia

a. When: August 7–August 9

b. What: School supplies at $20 or less per item and qualified clothing and footwear at $100 or less per item.

