RetailMeNot's 5 to buy in December

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll , says, "For shoppers still working on their holiday shopping list, there are still many opportunities to save. December offers deals on all the holiday essentials, from winter gear to electronics and home security systems, and even a little bit of bubbly to ring in the new year. Many Cyber Week specials will continue through the rest of this month, and more items will go on sale to make sure everyone is stocked up and ready for the holidays."

Bundle Up and Save

For those looking to bundle up on a budget, patience is a virtue. The closer to Christmas they can wait, the lower the prices will be on winter inventory, like coats, sweaters, pajamas and shoes. Those in warmer climates who can hold out even longer will find slashed prices on winter gear as late as February, when spring fashions start lining shelves. Shoppers who are in need of a heavy winter coat can find up to 75% off winter coats at Burlington, like this fitted puffer coat that is valued at $150.

Tech the Halls

The sales on electronics and video games don't stop at Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Deals will continue through the holidays to make sure gamers get their wish lists fulfilled. Other electronics like laptops, smartphones, digital cameras and tablets will also see steep discounts this time of year, so be sure to stay updated on the latest deals with price alerts. When shopping for the gamer in your life this holiday season, look to retailers like GameStop who is offering $40 off Nintendo Switch consoles.

For Little Drummer Boys and Girls

If you haven't yet checked the kids off your holiday shopping list, there is still time to find deals for the toys they've been asking for. RetailMeNot insights show that the 10 days leading up to Christmas are when the deepest discounts can be found. Skirboll advises, "Retailers often create hype and a sense of urgency to pick up toys 'while supplies last.' If shoppers are eyeing a specific toy that is in high demand, I think they should buy it as soon as possible. But if it's something easily found, resist the urge to splurge as mid to late December offers great rewards." More savings and a happy kid — what more could you ask for? Shoppers still in the market for hot toys like Rizmo and Owleez can find up to 50% off toys and games at Amazon.

Making Spirits Bright

'Tis the season for festivities, and what is a holiday celebration without a bit of bubbly? As hosts are prepping their homes for the holiday gatherings to come, they can also save money on champagne. Just like other retailers in competition with one another this time of year, liquor stores will be lowering their prices in hopes of a sale. Shop now to save and ring in the New Year later from retailers like Wine.com who has an exclusive offer of $20 off $50 for new customers.

And to All a Good Night

With the season of togetherness here, some people might want to take extra security measures before guests start to arrive for the holidays. Additionally, as shoppers have packages delivered to their homes for the holidays, they might want to take extra safety precautions to avoid theft. Security systems like Ring and Nest are discounted during this time of year as shoppers work to prepare their homes for the year to come. Consumers looking to revamp their home security can find $120 off a Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Best Buy.

