RetailMeNot's Best Things to Buy in August

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll , advises: "Those who aren't gearing up for a new school year can still benefit from the great sales that August has to offer. From electronics and apparel to office supplies and wine, shoppers can get everything they need for the busy fall season ahead. Plus, Tax-Free Weekend lets shoppers dodge the sales tax on a variety of items, making it a smart choice for parents tackling their back-to-school shopping."

Upgrades for Everyone

August is a great chance for the whole family to upgrade their gadgets. New laptop and computer models are released in June, and come August, retailers are looking to make room for the latest inventory. Students heading back to campus or shoppers looking to make upgrades can enjoy big savings on last year's models.

Pencil Pushers Rejoice

While all manner of supplies will be discounted in the weeks leading up to the new school year, it's not just students who can benefit. Office employees whose supply closet feels a bit bare can also make the most of sales on school supplies. Now is the time to stock up on pens, paper, folders and more to make work a breeze. Shoppers can find major back-to-school discounts at retailers like Office Depot & Office Max and Staples.

Stylish Students

If back-to-school sales haven't helped fill out your wardrobe closet yet, shoppers can rejoice in the apparel sales of August. This month sees major discounts on clothing for the whole family. And if warmer temperatures tend to last longer in your area, end-of-summer clearance events can offer big savings on clothes you can wear now. (This is a great opportunity to stock up on swimwear, as well.) Pro tip: While prices on summer apparel may be at an all-time low this month, fall apparel and outerwear won't be discounted until October.

Time to Wine Down

The end of summer can be a stressful time, not to mention emotional, as kids gear up for a new school year. Whether parents want to kick back and relax or celebrate, they may want to take advantage of August wine sales. Because harvest season for most northern hemisphere vineyards is between late August and early October, many retailers discount older inventory to make room for upcoming vintages.

Save Money, Stay Healthy

Once the school year starts, shoppers may have a little extra time on their hands to invest in their health. During the summer, time is dedicated to family trips and summer fun for the kids, but now it's time to focus on the parents' needs! For those short on time but wanting to shed a few pounds, look at savings on programs like Weight Watchers, the South Beach Diet and Nutrisystem. These programs will offer incentives and discounts this time of year.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, discount gift cards, and the RetailMeNot Genie browser extension. Savings are also provided in consumers' mailboxes through the RetailMeNot Everyday™ direct mail package, and at the pharmacy with RxSaver by RetailMeNot.

RetailMeNot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harland Clarke Holdings. To learn more, visit www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

Media Contact

Hillary White

RetailMeNot

hwhite@rmn.com

(832) 278-5615

SOURCE RetailMeNot