RetailMeNot's Best Things to Buy in June

The shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll , knows how easy it is to get overwhelmed with the cost of summer. "Between Father's Day and Graduation Day to beach days and beyond, summer shopping can be tons of fun, but the costs can add up quickly," she says. "Shoppers should be mindful of what and when they are purchasing as to not overspend. Pay attention to this month's best discounts, but hold off on swimwear, apparel and shoes — those categories will offer deeper discounts later in the season."

Deals for Dad

We've celebrated mom, now it's time to show dad some love. Father's Day falls on June 16, and many of his favorite gifts are on sale already. RetailMeNot can help deliver deals for every type of dad, from the DIY handyman and the sports fanatic to the dad who loves an experience for the whole family. Regardless of his favorite pastime, make him proud by spending wisely.

The Great Outdoors

For the most part, seasonal goods usually don't go on sale until the tail end of summer, but outdoor gear is the exception. Prices on fishing, hiking and camping gear tend to drop as the cold weather moves in, but June is another opportunity to save. For those planning a summer camping trip, get prepared by checking out retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, Cabela's and REI for outdoor savings.

Savvy Students

With graduation season in full swing, students are more than happy to rid themselves of old textbooks and prep for summer fun. However, many others are enrolled in summer school and in need of books across all subjects. For students looking to further themselves this summer, or for those wanting to prep for their fall courses, now is the time to buy. Textbooks can rack up a hefty tab, so look at retailers like Chegg and Barnes & Noble for discounts to help cushion the blow of those heavy prices.

Sultry Savings

Victoria's Secret hosts its popular semi-annual sale in January and June, and many other retailers have historically followed suit to keep a few customers for themselves. Since these sales tend to last a few weeks, shoppers don't have to rush to buy — especially because more discounts are usually released during the latter part of June. Though Victoria's Secret is one of the most popular retailers for these items, be sure to check out competitive pricing from retailers like Frederick's of Hollywood, Macy's and more.

Saving Face

A new season doesn't just signal a new wardrobe, it also calls for a full beauty revamp. With warm-weather fashions hitting the shelves, beauty stores and retailers have to follow suit. Cosmetic stores, like Ulta and Sephora, will be making room for summer sets and seasonal product launches. And much like the clothing and accessories categories, retailers will want to clear the shelves to make room for new inventory.

