RetailMeNot's Five to Buy in August

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, advises: "Whether you are a family with students or not, everyone can benefit from the great sales that August has to offer. Shoppers can stock up on essentials like office supplies, electronics, apparel and even outdoor items while the weather is still warm, including camping gear and lawnmowers."

August is full of summer ending savings for the whole family. Plus, if located in one of the handful of states that has a Tax-Free Weekend, shoppers can keep more money in their pocket without the sales tax expense on a variety of items, making it a smart choice for anyone tackling their shopping list.

Tech Upgrades for Everyone

With continued virtual learning opportunities, shoppers are equipping their students with new electronics for the school year. If you are not a student or don't have any in your family, August is still a great chance for everyone to upgrade their gadgets. Laptops, tablets, headphones and other accessories are in high demand right now, and retailers typically will place discounts on older models to make room for new inventory. Look for savings like 50% off or more on select clearance electronics from Best Buy and buy one, get one offers, like buy a Mac or iPad and get AirPods for $90 at Apple.

Stylish Students

August brings major discounts on clothing for kids as they gear up for a new school year, even if it's virtual! If warmer temperatures tend to last longer in your area, end-of-summer clearance events can offer big savings on clothes you can wear now. Pro tip: These deals can be found on items for the whole family! While prices on summer apparel may be at an all-time low this month, hold off on purchasing any winter apparel, denim and outerwear, as those won't be discounted until later in the fall season. Shoppers can find discounts from brands like Dick's, offering up to 50% off the "Big Back to School Sale" , and JCPenney who has up to $20 cash back online.

Pencil Pushers, Rejoice

Now is the time to purchase all manner of school supplies like pens, papers, folders and more. Just like apparel and electronics, It's not just students who can benefit from the deals! As many have shifted to working from home, August is a smart time to stock up on supplies for the home office. Shoppers can find major discounts, like $20 off $100 at Staples, and 15% off qualifying purchase plus 5% cash back at Office Depot Office Max.

The Great Outdoors

As we prepare for the fall season, the warmer temperatures are still very prevalent in most parts of the country. Before school is back in full swing, now is the time to take your friends and family on a trip to the great outdoors. August brings big discounts on outdoor gear like portable grills, tents, hammocks, chairs and more. Shoppers can head to REI for deals like up to 50% off camping and hiking gear.

Trimming the Prices

As the summer season comes to a close, home improvement stores like Lowes and Home Depot will be making room for the fall and winter essentials. Shoppers can find strong deals on summertime tools like weed wackers and lawnmowers. The temperatures will still be warm enough for quite a few months, so now is a good time to invest in new lawn and garden upgrades. Shoppers can find 5% cash back on lawn and garden items from Lowe's.

