RetailMeNot's Five to Buy in January

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll , says, "January is a great time to save money and rebalance your budget, but it's also a great time to take advantage of deep discounts on items that you might be needing, as well. Been thinking about a new set of towels? The white sales are in full force! Want to jumpstart your New Year's resolution to get healthy? Pick up some new workout gear. There are five great categories that you should pay attention to in January that will offer you the best bang for your buck."

Revise Your Workout Routine

January is the best time to sign up for a gym or studio membership because many chains will be offering special rates to lure in those with fitness resolutions. Incentives may include waived enrollment fees, free months or unlimited classes, but make sure to read the fine print so you don't get locked into long-term contracts that are hard to get out of. For those who prefer an at-home workout, no sweat: This month offers plenty of savings on at-home exercise equipment with deals like up to 20% off free weights from Academy.

Refresh Your Linen Closet

The "white sale" has always been a popular seasonal staple that comes with the start of a new year. While the annual shopping event has evolved over time, shoppers can always count on January to bring savings on all manner of linens. Holiday houseguests may have come and gone, but another round is sure to follow. Get ready for them by freshening up bedding, sheets, towels, blankets and more and head to Bed Bath and Beyond who is having a 20% off bed and bath sale that can also be stacked with their coupon for 20% off one item in-store.

Revamp Your Beauty Regimen

Just like those consumers who are working on improving their fitness routines, many are upgrading their beauty and skincare regimens as well. January is a great time to try that new skincare or cosmetics line you've been eyeing, as retailers are using this time to incentivize shoppers to reach their maximum beauty potential. Retailers like SkinCeuticals are offering 15% off your order with a free gift of their popular Vitamin C serum.

The Good Kind of Baggage

While holiday shopping is over, shoppers can still find savings on handbags this month. As brands and designers shift their focus to their 2020 collections, many retailers will be offering last year's styles and inventory at a discount. Those in the market for a new purse, clutch or wallet can find savings on average of 35% off. Shop designer collections like Coach where you can get 50% off all sale handbags and accessories, plus 6% cash back.

The Sun Never Sets on Savings

If you are an accessory lover, January is the most wonderful time of the year. Like handbags, sunglasses will be discounted to get shoppers ready and styled for the new year. Demand for this item peaks during the spring and summer season, but sunglasses are a staple year-round. Brands are releasing new models and styles, so shoppers can find various looks from brands like Prada, Gucci and Ray-ban at Sunglass Hut who is offering up to $75 off storewide.

