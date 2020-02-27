RetailMeNot's Five to Buy in March

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidents Day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean the deals are done. Pointing the way toward savings is RetailMeNot shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll: "Retailers use the change of seasons as a way to encourage consumers to shop—and ultimately save," Skirboll says. "Shoppers can use this time to plan for summer weather and travel and buy the appropriate gear at a discount, and then look further out and prep for winter, too."

Savvy Spring Breakers

Vacationers planning a spring break or a summer getaway can save with a variety of travel deals this month. Travelers booking domestic flights can save an average of 47% off. Whether you're looking forward to a last-minute spring retreat or a summer sojourn away, deals like one way flights from $109 on Delta Airlines can help you get there.

Pack Up the Savings

If you do have big vacation plans this year, don't look like a tourist! It's time to up your travel game and upgrade your gear. Look for discounted luggage, travel bags and smart suitcases — or just fun bag tags to distinguish your luggage from everyone else's! Popular suitcase brand, Away, is offering $30 off and free shipping with code "30OFF".

Stay Cool

Summer temperatures haven't hit, but you know they will. Be prepared by investing in a new air conditioner now. Newer models are about to be released, and unsold inventory must be cleared out, so retailers are motivated to cut prices to make room for all the new models. For shoppers in the market for an A/C upgrade, Home Depot is having an HVAC Tune-Up Event where shoppers can get $40 off an air conditioning check-up all month long.

Bundle Up for Next Year

As we start to bid farewell to the cold, last season's winter gear will need to leave the shelves to make room for new styles. This means items like heavy coats, boots and cold weather accessories will be deeply discounted. March is a great time to prepare for next winter or upgrade your wardrobe if you are hitting the slopes for spring break. No equipment? No problem. This month will even have sales on winter gear like skis, snowboards and accessories as ski season comes to a close. Shoppers in the market for new gear can shop up to 57% off select skis, snowboards and accessories at REI.

Smells Like Springtime

If Valentine's Day brought you chocolate and flowers but not a new fragrance, now is the time to get spritzy with your shopping. New spring scents and collections will be out soon, and retailers need to make room for all the new seasonal inventory. To score a deal and get fresh as a daisy, be sure to check out retailers like Perfumania to take advantage of buy one, get one 50% off select items in-store and online.

