RetailMeNot's five to buy in October

Stack the Deck

October is still a great time for backyard barbecues and game-day get-togethers, but did the summer fly by without you purchasing outdoor items? For once, procrastinators are in luck, as items like patio furniture and decor are deeply discounted. With the outdoor season wrapping up, shoppers can find the best prices now before it all clears out for the holidays. Shoppers in the market to deck out their decks can get this 7-piece dining set from Wayfair where shoppers can get up to 70% off on outdoor clearance.

Deals on Denim

Straight-leg, low-rise, skinny or boyfriend: Whatever denim styles shoppers prefer, October is the perfect time to stock up on one of fall's biggest staples. This autumn essential has already been flying off the shelves for back-to-school shoppers, but the sales are just getting started. Retailers are beginning to discount denim to make room for fall and winter fashions. If you're looking to revamp your denim wardrobe, head to Old Navy where shoppers can score up to 60% off all jeans for the whole family, like these pair for mom , and these for dad, both for $25 or under.

The Great Outdoors

As the seasons change and things cool down, October brings deals on all kinds of outdoor gods, from camping and fishing gear, to hiking and more. Outdoor enthusiasts still have some time to enjoy the fresh air before the temperatures drop for winter. Check out retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods for up to 40% off select gear and Columbia for up to 50% off select gear.

Spooky Savings

When October comes to mind, so does the wickedly wonderful holiday of Halloween. Between candy for trick-or-treaters and costumes for the family - including those for our four-legged friends - the costs can really add up. Shoppers will see the deepest discounts on costumes and candy in the week leading up to Halloween as retailers want all their inventory gone before the holiday passes — after all, what good is orange-and-black candy at Christmas? But keep in mind, the selection may be picked over. For early shoppers looking to snag the winning costumes and candy, look to Spirit Halloween for 25% off one item . Get one of the top costumes of the year like Buzz Lightyear or Woody from Toy Story for just $30.

Host with the Most

Holiday gatherings are right around the corner, which makes October a great time to get your home ready for guests. Sales on big appliances started in September, but smaller appliances are hot on their heels. Retailers are slashing prices now to make room for inventory on Black Friday and beyond. Shoppers prepping for a large family gathering should make sure the kitchen is ready for action and take advantage of sales on items like Keurig coffee makers and other small kitchen appliances. For example, shoppers gearing up to host this holiday season can buy this KitchenAid mixer at Best Buy for 20% off using RetailMeNot .

