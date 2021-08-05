Retain Raises $23M Series A as the First Customer Insights Engine (CIE) led by Emergence Capital

Retain's CIE gives a unified view of customer engagement across teams, processes, and applications all in one place. Unlike self-reporting or rigid integrations that provide incomplete data, Retain seamlessly integrates with every browser-based application to create a detailed picture of customer engagement on a one-to-one level, allowing companies to optimize revenue growth and mitigate potential churn. Retain provides customer-facing teams the data-driven insights they need to be proactive and focus on the activities that matter most. It gives leaders the ability to measure internal process excellence and efficiency, and identify areas to optimize, automate, and improve.

"Current customers will make or break enterprises over the next decade – over 75% of new revenue at established enterprises, and 100% of churn by definition, comes from current customers," said Eric Chernoff, Founder and CEO at Retain. "Customer leaders are flying blind when it comes to trusted data to make the most important strategic decisions for the business, because data is being gathered through self reporting or rigid integrations. Leaders are struggling to focus on the highest value processes and customers, and don't know how to remedy the situation. Retain provides a unified view of every customer to make data-driven decisions across the entire customer lifecycle."

Retain's customers include Salesforce, Nielsen, Google, among others and the company has had 8X ARR growth, with 36x average customer seat growth, in the last 12 months. According to Retain's data, Retain is:

Doubling the efficiency of ongoing customer success processes like onboarding, training, and QBRs.

Returning 23,000 hours/year spent on cumbersome internal processes to maximize customer-facing time.

Growing revenue 25% by boosting engagement with high-value customers and increasing retention.

"Retain is a strategic partner for our business," said Laura McCullough, EVP N.A. Manufacturer Client Success at Nielsen. "Their technology helps us leverage a data-driven approach to identify and propagate the best habits that ensure our teams are the most effective across the entire customer cycle."

Using privacy-rich browser technology, Retain delivers a trusted, flexible system for identifying and sharing the best team habits that drive impacts across customer engagements and make people more productive in their job.

"Eric is on a mission to help companies clearly and concisely understand how their customer-facing teams are working, what is driving revenue, and what is not," said Gordon Ritter, Founder and General Partner at Emergence Capital. "The brilliance of Retain is what Emergence calls a Coaching Network; its CIE distributes the best performing practices to the entire team. This provides everyone with the tools they need to be more effective at growing revenue and reducing churn."

"Retain is an excellent team defining a new category in an important market," said Steve Anderson, founder at Baseline Ventures. "It's great to see the largest enterprises in the world rely on Retain to power their data-driven customer engine."

Resources

We're Hiring – Come work with us

LinkedIn – Follow us

Twitter – Follow us

About Retain



Retain is the first Customer Insights Engine (CIE) that enables everyone responsible for delighting customers to be customer-obsessed. Retain delivers a trusted, flexible system for identifying and sharing customer teams' best practices that drive revenue and retention. By sitting naturally in a team's workflow, Retain enables everyone responsible for engaging customers to make data-driven decisions by giving them a complete view into every customer lifecycle. As one of AngelList's "Hot Startups Hiring Now," the company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Emergence Capital, Baseline Ventures, Upside Partnership, Afore Capital, and Industry Ventures. Learn how enterprises like Salesforce, Nielsen, and Google retain, engage, and delight customers by visiting retain.ai.

#retainai #customerinsightsengine #hiring #customersuccess #customerengagement #revenuegrowth #customerretention



Brian Ferrario

Head of Marketing

Retain

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Retain

Related Links

https://retain.ai/

