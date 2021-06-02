Retalon Listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions

Retalon's inclusion for several years in a row reinforces the strong reputation of the company's retail analytics software.

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Retalon, an award-winning provider of advanced analytics and AI software for retail, announces that it has been identified by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 "Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions."

Gartner selected companies based on four key solution capabilities including, demand planning, replenishment (supply planning), inventory planning, and planning and execution alignment.

Retalon's forecasting and replenishment software are a part of a unified retail analytics platform. The AI-powered suite includes solutions for planning, inventory optimization, promotions, and price management.

The company provides advanced retail analytics to retailers in a variety of verticals including GameStop, HardRock International, Columbia Sportswear, Simons, LuckyVitamin and more.

"Gartner has highlighted why retailers are increasingly leveraging advanced analytics for forecasting and inventory optimization." Said Mark Krupnik, CEO at Retalon. "In today's, digital age, we are seeing the gap between analytics-driven retailers and laggards growing exponentially."

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Retalon:

Retalon is an award-winning provider of advanced Retail AI solutions for planning, merchandising, inventory optimization, pricing, promotion, and markdowns. From inception, Retalon solutions were built on one unified platform powered by Predictive Analytics & AI resulting in higher accuracy and the ability to optimize unique and complex retail processes. For more information visit www.retalon.com

