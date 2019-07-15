RetargetApp Voted the Best CEE-based Startup

RetargetApp, an easier and more efficient alternative to widely used advertising tools for e-commerce, owes the success of the ads it runs to a careful analysis of Big Data on customer behavior and shopping habits. It has recently become a cross-platform application as it is now available for online stores powered by Shopify and BigCommerce. Already backed by TA Ventures and a few angel investors, RetargetApp is now raising a seed round to grow faster and apply Machine Learning in order to take ad optimization to a whole new level.

"This is super motivating for us and we would like to thank Vestbee for this amazing opportunity. When we started RetargetApp in 2015, we wanted to help online businesses run efficient ads in one click," said Pavlo Matviienko, the CEO and founder of RetargetApp. "Being acknowledged by a jury of more than 40 industry experts really shows us that we are doing the right things on our way to becoming the ultimate AI-powered advertising solution for any online business."

About RetargetApp

RetargetApp is an app that helps online stores get new customers and sell more by creating a full funnel of efficient, fully automated ads on Facebook (Instagram/Messenger/Marketplace) and Google (Search Ads/Gmail/YouTube). Service fee starts at $19/month.

RetargetApp is trusted by over 10,000 online store owners and is the only company in Ukraine that is both Facebook Marketing Partner (since 2016) and Google Partner (since 2019). To learn more, please, visit retargetapp.com

Contact:

help@retargetapp.com



SOURCE RetargetApp