RETARGET.GG LAUNCHES BREAKTHROUGH PLATFORM TO MONETIZE CUSTOMERS BUSINESSES THAT ARE FORCED TO TURN AWAY

The platform turns geo-blocked customer journeys into a new revenue channel, giving users relevant alternatives while helping businesses recover value from visitors they cannot serve.

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Retarget.gg today announced the launch of a breakthrough performance platform built around one provocative idea: the next major growth channel will not come from buying more ads, but from capturing value from customers businesses already attract yet cannot serve.

The launch is backed by a major investment from Key Element Capital, a Toronto-based venture capital firm focused on next-generation performance platforms.

Retarget.gg - No Click Left Behind! (CNW Group/Retarget.gg)

Across industries, people arrive on product and service websites ready to buy, sign up, order, or engage — only to hit a wall: not available in your location. For users, it is a frustrating dead end. For businesses, it is wasted demand. For Retarget.gg, it is a revenue opportunity hiding in plain sight. Every blocked visitor is not a lost user — it is an unfinished transaction. No click left behind.

When a visitor cannot access a product or service website, Retarget.gg identifies the visitor's location and connects them with a relevant business that can serve them. The user receives a useful alternative, the original business website or publisher earns from a qualified redirect, and the receiving business or advertiser gains a high-intent potential customer already looking for a related product, service, or transaction.

"Retarget.gg turns digital dead ends into commercial handoffs," said Alex Green, CMO of Retarget.gg. "The name Retarget reflects exactly what we do: when a visitor cannot complete their journey with one business, we help retarget that intent toward a business that can actually serve them. No click left behind."

Retarget.gg has also signed a distribution agreement with Twelvio a Canadian-based growth company, to lead market expansion, publisher relationships, advertiser partnerships, and growth initiatives.

The platform is designed for industries where customer access depends on geography, eligibility, licensing, inventory, or availability. Instead of showing a blocked page or ending the journey, businesses can now transform those moments into measurable value.

For users, Retarget.gg means faster access to products or services available in their location.



For businesses forced to turn visitors away, it creates a way to recover acquisition value and improve the customer experience.



For receiving advertisers, it opens a warmer acquisition channel built around people who have already shown intent.



For publishers and advertisers, Retarget.gg offers simple registration, passive monetization, and access to commercial demand without manual outreach.

Retarget.gg first proved the model in iGaming, one of the most location-sensitive digital categories. Financial services, retail, and food & beverage are now in the pipeline as the company expands into broader markets shaped by access, compliance, delivery, and availability.

Ready to turn blocked customer journeys into qualified customers and new revenue? Join the Retarget.gg network and explore partnership opportunities.

About Retarget.gg

Retarget.gg is redefining what happens when a customer journey is blocked. The platform helps businesses monetize visitors they cannot serve by connecting them with relevant businesses that can. By transforming "not available in your location" moments into qualified redirects, Retarget.gg creates value for users, publishers, platforms, and advertisers — turning missed demand into measurable revenue. For more information, visit retarget.gg.

About Twelvio

Twelvio is a growth company built for one outcome: brand acceleration. Twelvio delivers end-to-end commercial and marketing services that turn positioning into demand, and demand into revenue. From strategy to execution, Twelvio aligns the full go-to-market engine: story, channels, performance, partnerships, and sales enablement, all working as one. For more information, visit twelvio.com.

SOURCE Retarget.gg